Pak-Iran naval forces enhance cooperation through Passage Exercise

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), successfully conducted a Passage Exercise with the Iranian Navy following a port visit to Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The exercise was aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability between the two nations’ naval forces.

The Pakistani flotilla, consisting of Pakistan Navy ships Rasadgar and Azmat, along with PMSA ship Dasht, was led by Commodore Muhammad Umair, Commander of the 14th Destroyer Squadron. During the visit, the Mission Commander held detailed discussions with Iran’s naval leadership. Topics of mutual interest, including Navy-to-Navy engagement and enhanced cooperation in maritime security, were at the forefront of the meetings.

Following the port call, the ships of the Pakistan Navy and PMSA, alongside an Iranian Navy vessel, conducted the Passage Exercise at sea.

The exercise focused on improving the operational coordination and interoperability between the two navies, as well as promoting shared learning through synchronized maritime activities.

This joint exercise marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral naval ties and improving the security of regional waters.