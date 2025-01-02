Will 2025 be better for Pakistan than 2024?

The year 2024 was a defining period for Pakistan, marked by political upheaval, constitutional controversies, and economic struggles. The year began with severe economic challenges in January, including skyrocketing inflation, low GDP growth, and rising unemployment. Political tensions heightened as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued protests and sit-ins, demanding early elections. In response to the growing unrest, the much-anticipated general elections were held on February 8, following a delay from 2023.

The general elections were marred by widespread allegations of rigging, particularly against the military establishment, which was accused of manipulating results to favour the PML(N) and to marginalize the PTI.

The PTI organized nationwide protests demanding the restoration of what it termed its “stolen mandate” and the release of detained party leaders. The PTI also called for a boycott of products from companies owned by the armed forces and threatened civil disobedience, escalating tensions. The party accused the military of permeating civilian decision-making processes and undermining democratic institutions.

The US State Department called for a transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities, emphasizing the importance of adherence to democratic principles. Additionally, over 60 Democratic lawmakers in the US. House of Representatives urged President Joe Biden to leverage US influence to secure Khan’s release. Richard Grenell, a close aide of the US President-elect Donald Trump, publicly criticized the Pakistani government’s actions, expressing support for Khan and condemning the alleged electoral manipulation. In response to both domestic and international pressure, the Pakistani government initiated negotiations with the PTI.

To consolidate power, the new government enacted significant legislative and constitutional amendments in 2024. In October, Parliament passed the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, introducing controversial changes to the judiciary. This amendment shifted the appointment of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to a Special Parliamentary Committee, replacing the seniority-based system, and fixed the Chief Justice’s tenure at three years. Additionally, amendments were made to election laws, effectively disabling the functioning of Election Tribunals and frustrating the Supreme Court’s rulings on electoral disputes. Alongside these developments, stricter internet regulations were implemented to curb misinformation and dissent, heightening fears over the erosion of freedom of expression and the suppression of political dissent.

In November, the National Assembly approved amendments extending the service terms of the chiefs of the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force from three to five years.

On December 13, a larger bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, suspended the earlier decision of the Supreme Court on suspension of military courts, and allowed military courts to resume trials of civilians accused of involvement in the 9 May 2023 events, pending final appeals. Following this ruling, military courts sentenced 85 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to ten years by December 26. These developments have drawn condemnation from human rights organizations for the lack of transparency and due process in military court proceedings.

In 2024, Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring countries were marked by significant tensions and security challenges. On January 16, Iran conducted missile strikes in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. In retaliation, on January 18, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, targeting Baloch separatist militants. Similarly, on April 16, Pakistan conducted its first notable strike in Afghanistan, targeting TTP hideouts in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces reportedly killing several militants. On December 25, Pakistan carried out additional airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, reportedly killing 46 people. The Taliban interim government retaliated and carried out an attack inside Pakistan claiming achieving the objectives. Relations with India also remained tense, with frequent border skirmishes and disputes over Kashmir.

In 2024, Pakistan’s missile programme faced heightened scrutiny as the USA imposed sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the National Development Complex. The USA alleged that advancements in Pakistan’s missile capabilities, such as the Shaheen-III missile with a range of 2750 km, could pose risks of regional destabilization and potential nuclear proliferation.

In the fiscal year 2023-2024, Pakistan’s economy exhibited modest growth, with a 0.92 percent increase in the first quarter, driven by the agriculture and services sectors, but experienced a contraction of the industrial sector by 1.03 percent. Inflation rates showed a significant decline, dropping from 29.2 percent in 2023 to 4.9 percent in 2024, which allowed the State Bank of Pakistan to reduce the policy rate from 22 percent to 13 percent by December.

Regarding trade, Pakistan’s exports for the fiscal year 2023-2024 were approximately $30.68 billion, marking a 10.65 percent increase from $27.72 billion in the previous fiscal year. Imports during the same period amounted to $63.29 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of about $32.61 billion.

Foreign Direct Investment showed signs of recovery, with a 17 percent increase to $1.9 billion in July 2024, primarily sourced from China, Hong Kong, the UK, the USA, and Singapore. However, challenges such as complex regulations, security concerns, and energy shortages continued to hinder the investment climate.

Internationally, Pakistan maintained its support for Palestinian rights, condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and calling for a just and lasting solution based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a sovereign Palestinian state. Additionally, Pakistan advocated for de-escalation in Syria, urging respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These positions underscore Pakistan’s commitment to addressing both its internal economic challenges and its stance on key international issues.

In 2024, Pakistan faced significant challenges in governance, justice, freedom of speech, political freedom, and its international image. Freedom House’s “Freedom in the World 2024” report rated Pakistan as “Partly Free,” with a score of 35 out of 100, indicating limited political rights and civil liberties. The World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index placed Pakistan at 130th out of 139 countries, reflecting systemic issues in justice and governance. In terms of press freedom, Reporters Without Borders ranked Pakistan 150th out of 180 countries in its 2023 index, noting slight improvements but ongoing concerns about media restrictions. Additionally, Pakistan’s position in the global soft power index declined from 63rd in 2021 to 84th in 2023, highlighting challenges in its international image.

In 2025, Pakistan must address its challenges with a strategic focus on political stability, economic resilience, and global engagement. Political unrest should be defused through dialogue, transparent governance, and respect for democratic principles, while ensuring judicial independence and safeguarding freedoms to rebuild public trust. Economic priorities include diversifying exports, reducing the trade deficit, attracting foreign investment by addressing systemic barriers, and reducing reliance on external financing like IMF loans to regain fiscal sovereignty.

Diplomatically, Pakistan should foster regional stability through improved ties with neighbors—India, Afghanistan, and Iran— and engage constructively with global powers like the USA, Europe, Russia, and China for mutual economic and strategic gains.

Improving governance, reducing corruption, and upholding justice and freedoms are critical for elevating Pakistan’s global rankings and international image. By implementing these measures with accountability, Pakistan can achieve sustainable progress and enhance its standing on the world stage.