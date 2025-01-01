Kurram Grand Jirga finally strikes peace deal as warring tribes sign agreement: KP govt

KP spokesperson says both sides agreed to surrender their weapons and demolish bunkers

Warring parties along with grand Jirga members give assent to 14-point seven-page peace agreement

Document states both sides would be bound to uphold Muree Agreement 2008 and all other agreements for peace, benefit of locals

PESHAWAR: Following long deliberation and weeks of discussions, the warring tribes in Kurram signed the peace agreement, paving the way for a durable peace and reopening of roads in the region, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced on Wednesday.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif announced the development in a statement issued here, saying that both sides agreed to surrender their weapons and demolish their bunkers.

“One of the warring parties had signed the agreement a few days ago while the other party signed it today”, Barrister Saif revealed, expressing the hope the peace agreement would usher the district in a “new era of peace and development.” He said that calm and security would soon be restored in the restive district and convoys would leave for Parachinar on Saturday.

For weeks, the Grand Jirga was working towards a peace accord that would lead to the reopening of roads in restive Kurram. The efforts hit a snag on Tuesday, as two representatives from Lower Kurram were not available, delaying the solemnisation of an agreement between the warring sides.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since last month, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades. Residents in Upper Kurram’s Parachinar have also been staging a sit-in since December 20, which a Dawn.com correspondent confirmed was continuing today, against the law and order situation there as well as road closures.

Malik Syed Asghar, a jirga member, told the media that both sides signed the peace document after reservations of both sides were addressed.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur praised the development, saying the provincial government’s efforts for a peaceful resolution of the issue had borne fruit.

“The signing of the agreement between the parties is a significant step towards a sustainable resolution of the Kurram issue.

“I welcome this significant step and congratulate all the partners. I hope this agreement will provide a strong foundation for a sustainable resolution of the Kurram issue,” he said in a statement, adding that the development was a “matter of joy” and would lead to the opening of land routes to the affected district.

“This agreement is a clear message to the elements spreading hatred between the parties that the people of the region are peace-loving. I appeal to the parties to reject the elements spreading hatred and create unity in their ranks.

“It is our effort and desire that the problems faced by the people of Kurram are resolved soon and normal life is restored there.”

The chief minister said that fighting and violence were not the solution to any problem, adding that issues and disputes should always resolved through negotiations.

“Violence always gives rise to violence which is not in the interest of the parties, the region or the government.”

Peace agreement

Both the warring parties assented to the 14-point seven-page peace agreement along with the Grand Jirga members.

The document stated that keeping in view the post-merger realities, members of the Kurram Peace Committee and both sides would be bound to uphold the Muree Agreement 2008 and all other agreements for the benefit of locals and establishment of peace.

The agreement urged the authorities to take strict action against those trespassing on roads while village and peace committee would also cooperate with government and law enforcement agencies.

“In case of any untoward incident on main road, the area people would be bound to prove their innocence in line with the Kurram district traditions,” it said, adding those harbouring and feeding miscreants would be considered guilty under the law and traditions.

The decisions of the KP Apex Committee would be followed to ensure the security of the road.

Regarding the repatriation of displaced persons under the Murree Agreement, the jirga agreed that they would be rehabilitated in their native areas and no hurdles would be created in this process.

To this effect, a sub-committee would be formed under the chairmanship of the Kurram deputy commissioner, assisted by the district police officer and two members each from Upper and Lower Kurram sides. This committee would be responsible for addressing the hurdles and reservations regarding the repatriation of displaced persons.

In addition to this, the long standing land disputes in Gedu, Pewar Alizai, Balishkhel, Dandar, Ghoz Ghari, Nisti Kot, Kunj Alizai, Shorko, Sadda and Bagan Alizai would be resolved in the light of revenue record, local traditions and the land commission terms of reference.

The land commission would immediately start working in the designated areas and the peace committee, district administration and law enforcement agencies would lend support to it.

Similarly, in those areas where Section 144 was already imposed, both parties would be made to implement previous orders as well as previously resolved disputes.

The jirga also agreed to ban the display of weapons and collecting donations for purchasing arms. “Both the parties would provide a comprehensive course of action to authorities within a fortnight regarding bans on arms in line with provincial cabinet’s decision,” the document reads.

It also said that both the sides would not use arms and weapons against each other after signing the agreement and in case of violation, the government with the assistance of the peace committee would take action against the culprits. Besides, law enforcement agencies would also confiscate the arms from the area locals and a fine of Rs10 million would be imposed on the village and area in question.

To ensure peace in the district, no person or tribe would be allowed to turn their personal disputes into sectarian ones. In addition to this, there would be a ban on outlawed sectarian outfits opening offices and working in the area and action would be taken in case of violation.

In addition to this, no hurdles and restrictions would be allowed on roads. Both sides also agreed to ensure protection of those seeking shelters and to prevent the dishonour of women and desecration of bodies

All those employed by the state and private entities, including teachers, judicial staff and others, would be allowed to work in any part of the district without any fear. Local elders would be bound to provide security to these employees in line with the Pakhtun tradition of hospitality.

Those fomenting hate on social media would be dealt strictly and would be regarded as enemies of both sides.

In case of any untoward incident in any area, the peace committees would immediately get into action and the other aggrieved party would not react to the incident. Besides, village peace committees would help law enforcement agencies in bringing the situation under control.

In addition to this, in case of issues between two villages; other villages and sects would not stand in support of their own and the peace committee would try to settle the issue. There would be a complete ban on construction of bunkers in the area and those already existing would be destroyed within a month. Besides, whichever side went to war after the destruction of bunkers would be considered as terrorists by the authorities.

The document said that the ceasefire would be a permanent one and both sides would not violate it.