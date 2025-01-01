KP Police baton charge, teargas protesting LG employees demanding funds release

Employees had set January 1 as deadline for releasing funds, essential for functioning of LG bodies

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police on Wednesday teargassed and baton-charged the local government employees protesting outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly building, demanding the release of municipal funds being withheld since long.

The police resorted to baton-charge and tear gas to disperse the protesting employees who had given a deadline of January 1 for the government to release the funds, which they claim are essential for the functioning of local bodies.

The deadline passed without any response from government officials or signs of action, prompting the workers to carry out their protest at the KP Assembly.

Holding banners and chanting slogans against the provincial government, the employees blocked Khyber Road in front of the assembly building.

The protestors expressed frustration over the government’s failure to meet their demands and provide the necessary funds for local governance.

In an attempt to clear the protesters, police used force, including baton charges and the firing of tear gas shells.

While the protestors briefly dispersed, they regrouped and proceeded to block the GT Road, continuing their protest.