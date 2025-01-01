How Justin Baldoni’s $250 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against New York Times Is Similar To Johnny Depp’s Case

Actor Justin Baldoni has filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the publication of defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, December 31, follows a December 21 article alleging Baldoni led a smear campaign against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively after she reported sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns.

The 87-page complaint, which also includes nine co-plaintiffs such as Baldoni’s production company Wayfarer Studios and his public relations team, claims the article used “cherry-picked and altered communications” to support what they call a defamatory narrative. The lawsuit points to specific allegations, including claims that Baldoni entered Lively’s makeup trailer uninvited, countering them with alleged text messages showing Lively invited him to work on their lines while she was in her trailer.

The complaint also argues that communications among Baldoni’s PR team disprove the claim that they planted stories to damage Lively’s reputation. Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, accused The New York Times of caving to pressure from Lively and her team, calling the article a “pre-determined smear campaign” that manipulated evidence and ignored journalistic ethics.

This lawsuit draws parallels to Johnny Depp’s 2022 defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she alleged abuse, without directly naming him. Depp argued the op-ed damaged his career and reputation, leading to a highly publicized trial where both parties presented contradictory accounts of their relationship. Depp ultimately won $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, later reduced to $350,000 due to state limits.

In Baldoni’s case, The New York Times has strongly defended its reporting. A spokesperson stated that the story was “meticulously and responsibly reported” and based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents. The publication plans to “vigorously” fight Baldoni’s claims, emphasizing that their article included statements from Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in response to the allegations.

The lawsuit follows Lively’s recent legal escalation. On December 31, her attorneys filed a federal complaint in New York against Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and others, alleging retaliation for her decision to report harassment. Lively’s complaint includes claims that Baldoni showed her explicit images, asked about her personal sex life, and attempted to add intimate scenes to the film without her consent.

As the legal battle unfolds, comparisons to the Depp-Heard case underscore the growing scrutiny on Hollywood’s handling of workplace disputes and defamation claims. Both cases highlight the reputational stakes for high-profile figures and the media’s role in amplifying controversies that blur the lines between private and public narratives.