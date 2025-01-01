Corporate responsibility

Picture a child growing up near a polluted river, unable to access clean water, or to envision a brighter future. This is the reality for many in Pakistan. In this scenario, corporate social responsibility (CSR) can transform despair into hope, providing practical solutions to the challenges experienced by marginalised people.

Companies operating in Pakistan must recognise their responsibility to invest in humanity, and actively contribute to the welfare of society. Ethical business practices and philanthropy are central components in this transformation.

Regrettably, fair wages remain elusive for millions of Pakistani workers; with industries in many instances exploiting the labour force to cut costs. Ensuring equitable wages and safe working conditions can uplift thousands of families and strengthen the economy.

The environmental cost of corporate negligence is also problematic. The 2022 floods, worsened by climate change, disastrously impacted millions of lives. Businesses that focus on sustainable packaging and renewable energy offer an example of how industries can innovate to reduce their environmental impact.

To institutionalise CSR, both the government and the private sector must take bold steps. Tax incentives for companies investing in CSR, mandatory sustain-ability reporting, and public-private partnerships can create a culture of accountability and ethical leadership.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON

ISLAMABAD