Beyond the Mirage

Like a house built on shaky sands, Pakistan’s infrastructure, despite impressive strides in development, faces a precarious future. There is no doubt that countless efforts have been made to develop roads, power plants, and urban centres; the basal systems remain frail, unsustainable, and unable to support long-term growth. Without a shift towards sustainable infrastructure, the country risks economic doldrums, environmental breakdown, and social instability.

Before diving into why Pakistan is in dire need of sustainable infrastructure, it is important to understand what sustainable infrastructure is. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, sustainable infrastructure entails developing roads, buildings, and energy and water infrastructure with adequate regard for economic, social, and environmental consequences. The institute defines sustainable infrastructure assets as those that integrate environmental, social, and economic benefits. These assets should ideally lower carbon emissions and environmental footprints while protecting and optimizing the use of natural ecosystems and their services. They are designed to resist unusual changes in the climate while also promoting compliance with advanced labour standards. Sustainable infrastructure also fosters technological and industrial modernization, spurs investment in education and research and development (R&D), and creates job opportunities. Furthermore, these projects indicate financial viability by attracting domestic and foreign investment, providing value to taxpayers and investors, and assisting local businesses, resulting in comprehensive and sustainable economic growth.

Pakistan faces a legion of challenges that stress the urgency for sustainable infrastructure. With a rapidly growing population of over 240 million and an urbanization rate of approximately 39 percent in 2023, the demand for basic infrastructure is elevating. However, the country grapples with aging and stale infrastructure, deficient urban planning, and the adverse effects of climate change. The key reasons why Pakistan must prioritise sustainable infrastructure include climate change vulnerability, energy crisis, water scarcity, urbanization and housing deficit, and economic challenges. According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021 by Germanwatch, Pakistan is ranked as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. In 2022, the country faced catastrophic floods due to unprecedented monsoon spells and glacial melt, submerging one-third of the country under water. This disaster affected 33 million people and claimed 1739 lives. According to OCHA, this calamity displaced approximately eight million people, with around 664,000 individuals moving into relief camps and informal sites. The destruction was particularly severe in provinces like Sindh and Balochistan due to poor drainage systems and insufficiently maintained infrastructure. Likewise, intense heat waves have had a devastating effect on cities like Karachi and Lahore in recent years, killing hundreds of people and putting further strain on the already fragile energy grid. This sheds light on Pakistan’s susceptibility to the effects of climate change and the dire need for sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

Moreover, if we talk about the energy crisis, the country faces chronic energy shortages. Center for Development and Peace Research (CDPR) in its policy brief titled ‘Power shortages in Pakistan: Causes and Solutions’ states that power shortages have also made the manufacturing sector less capable of creating jobs, which has contributed significantly to Pakistan’s increasing unemployment. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) demonstrates that despite having abundant renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, our country is reliant on fossil fuels. Shifting to sustainable energy infrastructure can alleviate energy shortfalls and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to this, like a ship adrift on a drying sea, Pakistan is nearing absolute water scarcity, its keel scraping against the bottom as the once-abundant waters recede. According to the Falkenmark water stress indicator, Pakistan remains a water-stressed country, having a water storage capacity that is limited to a maximum 30-day supply, far below the 1,000-day storage capacity recommended for a country with its climatic characteristics. In 2023, Pakistan Water Week, IWMI revealed that over 90 percent of Pakistan’s freshwater is used for agricultural purposes, compared to 70 percent globally. Sustainable water management infrastructure, such as rainwater harvesting systems and efficient irrigation technologies, can help address this crisis. India is also experiencing increasing freshwater scarcity, particularly in urban centres such as Chennai, and is struggling to manage water resources. However, it is believed that Chennai has had a very successful experience with rainwater harvesting since the 2002 law mandating it for every building. Pakistan could also take its baby steps by implementing similar policies and promoting the use of rainwater harvesting systems in urban areas.

Additionally, with urban areas growing at 2.3644 percent annually (2023), cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad are tussling with traffic congestion, air pollution, and housing shortages. According to the World Bank, the annual urban housing demand is estimated at 350,000 units, while the formal supply is only about 150,000 units, leaving a huge gap. This shortfall has led to an urban housing backlog that has brewed a complex situation that is dire for economically weaker segments of the population, who are disproportionately affected by the housing deficit.

The country’s future hinges on cultivating sustainable infrastructure that upholds the delicate balance between development and the environment, akin to a garden that thrives only when the soil receives meticulous care. The country faces numerous challenges, including climate change vulnerability, energy crises, water scarcity, and rapid urbanization, all of which stress the existing systems. Sustainable infrastructure offers a way forward, fostering economic growth, environmental protection, and social stability. The key lies in implementing well-thought-out policies, milking inventive solutions, and nurturing collaboration across all sectors.

Addressing this gap is crucial for improving living conditions and promoting sustainable urban development in Pakistan. Integrating green building standards and efficient transportation systems is mandatory to manage urban sprawl. Pakistan can take Vietnam as a case in point where Ho Chi Minh City has focused on fostering green spaces within residential projects and new urban developments. Currently, 33 cities and provinces in Vietnam have begun implementing smart city initiatives in order to facilitate easier city management and increase overall quality of life in dense urban areas.

Now moving on to how to transition towards sustainable infrastructure in Pakistan; in particular, a varied approach is needed involving policy reforms, technological innovation, and stakeholder collaboration. The government must develop and enforce policies that prioritize sustainability in infrastructure projects. The switch to cleaner energy sources can be accelerated by providing incentives for private sector investment in renewable energy through tax breaks, subsidies, or advantageous legislation.

Additionally, stringent enforcement of regulations can minimize environmental degradation during construction projects and will ensure that ecosystems are preserved. A noteworthy example of such policy implementation is Costa Rica, a developing country that prioritized renewable energy and sustainable construction. The country provided tax incentives for solar and wind energy projects and mandated eco-friendly practices in urban development, which allowed it to generate 99 percent of its electricity from renewable sources and reduce its carbon footprint. This approach demonstrates how strong policies can drive sustainable development and serve as a model for countries like Pakistan.

Pakistan’s cities need urgent transformation to support the growing population sustainably. Expanding public transportation, such as metro systems and electric buses, can reduce traffic and pollution. Creating green spaces will improve air quality and biodiversity while providing recreational areas. Implementing smart city technologies can optimize resources, enhance municipal services, and promote energy efficiency. These measures will make urban areas more livable and resilient for future generations. India introduced EV buses in cities like Delhi and Mumbai as parts of its efforts to transition to cleaner transportation options. Pakistan can take inspiration from its neighbour in this regard.

Moreover, efficient water infrastructure is essential for addressing scarcity and boosting agricultural productivity. Key measures include building small and medium-sized dams for water storage, promoting water-saving technologies like drip irrigation and sprinklers, and establishing wastewater treatment plants to reuse water for agriculture and industry. These efforts help reduce water wastage, improve agricultural output, and support economic development. Kenya has adopted drip irrigation in its agriculture. In response to recurring droughts and water scarcity, the country has increasingly used drip irrigation to improve water efficiency and crop yields.

