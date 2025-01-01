A manifesto for change

A manifesto is a public declaration of a candidate’s principles, goals, and policy plans, providing voters with a clear understanding of what he or she stands for. Historically, manifestos have played a vital role in shaping political discourse. From Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels’ Communist Manifesto in 1848, which outlined a radical vision for societal transformation, to the election manifestos of modern democracies, this tool serves as a cornerstone of accountability and transparency in governance.

Despite its importance, this foundational element of elections seems conspicuously absent in many smaller-scale democratic processes, including district bar elections. Recently, I was approached by a lawyer asking for my support for a candidate in the Multan district bar elections. When I inquired about the candidate’s manifesto, I was informed that no manifestos are typically presented in these elections. This response was reflective of a broader issue: the normalization of elections without clear commitments from candidates.

This absence of manifestos in district bar elections raises pressing questions about the state of our legal and democratic culture. Lawyers, as policy advocates and interpreters of the law, wield immense influence over the trajectory of justice in any society. They are often the ones shaping debates on fairness, accountability, and reform. Yet, if those contesting bar elections fail to present clear, written commitments to their electorate, how can they be trusted to honour their responsibilities once elected? This lack of accountability fosters an environment where vague promises prevail, eroding trust in the legal profession and, by extension, in the broader judicial system.

THE ROLE OF MANIFESTOS IN DEMOCRATIC ACCOUNTABILITY: Manifestos in elections—whether at the local, district, or national level—serve as a moral and practical compass. They compel candidates to articulate a vision and provide a framework for evaluating their performance. A manifesto is not merely a document; it is a contract between candidates and voters. By neglecting this tradition, district bar elections risk normalizing complacency and short-term gains over long-term progress.

Historically, manifestos have served as rallying points for movements and individuals seeking change. For instance, the Communist Manifesto not only defined the goals of a political ideology but also inspired widespread debate and reform. Similarly, election manifestos in democratic systems provide citizens with a basis to assess candidates’ commitments, ensuring that leaders are held accountable for their promises.

In the absence of manifestos, elections risk becoming popularity contests, driven by personal connections or superficial assurances rather than substantive debates about policy and reform. This is particularly concerning in the context of bar elections, where candidates represent the interests of the legal community—a group that is expected to champion principles of justice, accountability, and fairness.

The question we must ask ourselves is this: If the custodians of the law do not adhere to the principles of accountability and transparency, who will? It is time for the legal community to rise to the occasion and champion the change they wish to see in society. A manifesto is not just a campaign tool; it is a commitment to the future. Let us demand one at every level, starting here and now.

IMPLICATIONS FOR THE LEGAL PROFESSION: The legal profession is unique in its dual role as both a defender of individual rights and a custodian of societal order. Lawyers are often at the forefront of debates about constitutionalism, human rights, and governance. Their influence extends beyond the courtroom, shaping public discourse and influencing policy decisions.

If bar elections, which determine the leadership of these influential groups, fail to adhere to basic principles of democratic accountability, the repercussions are far-reaching. Without manifestos, there is no clear way for members of the legal community to evaluate candidates or hold them accountable post-election. This undermines the credibility of the legal profession and weakens its ability to advocate for broader societal reforms.

The absence of manifestos also reflects a troubling complacency within the legal community. If lawyers themselves are not demanding higher standards of transparency and accountability within their own institutions, how can they effectively advocate for these principles in the broader political and social arena?

SETTING AN EXAMPLE FOR BROADER GOVERNANCE: The implications of this trend extend beyond the legal fraternity. When lawyers, who are supposed to champion justice and transparency, sidestep essential electoral practices, it sets a poor precedent for governance at higher levels. If accountability is absent in the halls of district bar associations, how can we expect our broader political landscape to reflect the principles of integrity and justice?

In Pakistan, where the rule of law and good governance remain aspirational goals, the legal profession has a unique opportunity to lead by example. District bar elections, being grassroots-level processes, have the potential to set benchmarks for transparency, accountability, and democratic engagement. By institutionalizing the practice of presenting written manifestos, bar elections can demonstrate the value of clear commitments and informed decision-making.

THE PATH FORWARD: Change must start at the grassroots. District bar elections should embody the ideals of democracy and transparency, setting a benchmark for other institutions to follow. Candidates must be required to present written manifestos, outlining their plans to address pressing issues such as bar association reforms, continuing legal education, and improving access to justice. This practice will not only raise the standards of bar elections but also reinforce the legal community’s commitment to fostering a just and prosperous society.

For this change to materialize, several steps are necessary:

Mandatory Manifestos: Bar councils should amend their election rules to require all candidates to submit a written manifesto as part of their nomination process. Public Debates and Forums: Candidates should participate in public debates or forums where they can present their manifestos and respond to questions from their electorate. Performance Evaluation: Bar associations should establish mechanisms to evaluate elected representatives based on the commitments outlined in their manifestos, creating a culture of accountability. Education and Awareness: Lawyers must be educated about the importance of manifestos and encouraged to demand them as voters. This can be achieved through workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns.

CONCLUSION: LEADING BY EXAMPLE: As citizens of a country striving for progress, we must hold our leaders accountable at every level. The legal profession, with its profound role in shaping public policy and interpreting the law, bears a unique responsibility to lead by example. The dream of a just and prosperous society cannot be realized until accountability and transparency become ingrained in our electoral culture—starting from the district bar elections.

