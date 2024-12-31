Former GB CM sentenced to 34 years in jail in hate speech case

ATC judge also fines PTI regional president Rs600,000 and orders Nadra to block his CNIC

GILGIT: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Gilgit on Tuesday handed down a 34-year jail term to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid for hurling threats at state institutions at a party rally in July.

GB ATC Judge Rehmat Shah sentenced Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison and fined him Rs600,000 for threatening security institutions, including the chief secretary and chief election commissioner, during a party rally on July 26 at Ittehad Chowk, Gilgit.

The Judge also ordered the GB inspector general of police to arrest Khurshid and ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) director general to block his national identity card.

The ATC pronounced his verdict in a case registered at the Gilgit City Police Station under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to the First Information Report, registered at city Police Station Gilgit, Khurshid hurled threats at Security Agencies and used indecent language against the Chief Election Commissioner during a public gathering at Ittehad Chawk on May 26, 2024.

Earlier in April, a senior civil judge issued an arrest warrant against Khalid Khurshid Khan in a fake degree case.

Senior Civil Judge Hidayat Ali issued a bailable arrest warrant of the former chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan over his continuous absence.

Khalid Khurshid was charged with getting a lawyer’s license from the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council by submitting a ‘fictitious’ University of London law degree and an affidavit to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad to obtain an equivalency certificate.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court in July 2023 disqualified Khalid Khursheed Khan in a fake degree case as a three-member bench announced the verdict on a petition filed by a member of the GB Assembly Shahzad Agha.

The petitioner had argued that Khursheed’s law degree was fake and he should be disqualified under Article 62 and 63. Khursheed claimed to have received a law degree from London but it could not be verified.

Khalid Khursheed had been in office since December 2020 and considered a close aide of PTI chairman Imran Khan.