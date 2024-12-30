Construction phase of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 commences

CHASHMA: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission achieved a major milestone in the construction of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 (C-5) as the project construction made steady progress and moved on to formal construction phase with start of concrete pouring.

The landmark event was graced by Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Chinese Ambassador, Mr. Jiang Zaidong and other Chinese and Pakistani dignitaries here at Chashma, Mianwali, Punjab.

Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission highlighted the contributions of Nuclear Power being clean and economical source of energy and stressed its importance for country’s energy security. Pakistan’s journey in the field of Nuclear Power is the high point of Pak-China cooperation which dates back to the decade of 1990s.

All the six nuclear power plants currently operating in the country have been constructed with the Chinese assistance. Addition of C-5, the largest and most advanced Nuclear Power Plant in the country will add another 1200 MW of clean and economical energy in the national grid increasing nuclear energy to 4760 MW and boost socio-economic development.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said C-5 Project bears testimony to Pak-China friendship which will create thousands of jobs for the people of Pakistan during its execution and will provide clean electricity to the national grid at cheap rates. He further said that it is the need of the hour that Pakistan should strive to become techno-economy.

The minister lauded steady progress made by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in use of nuclear technology for providing ideal baseload electricity to the energy mix in the form of nuclear power. He also lauded Pak-China cooperation and commended the efforts of everyone involved in the construction of C-5 and appreciated Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for immaculate safety record, bearing testimony to its commitment to global responsibilities with respect to nuclear safety, environmental protection and peaceful use of nuclear energy.