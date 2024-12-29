Arshad A. Zuberi deputy chief executive Business Recorder Group passes away

Funeral prayers will be held tomorrow (1:30pm) in Karachi at mosque near Zamzama Park, DHA

KARACHI: Arshad A. Zuberi, the deputy chief executive of Business Recorder Group, passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness, his family said on Sunday.

The funeral prayers will be offered on Monday (tomorrow) at 1:30pm at the Masjid-e-Noorul Islam, Zamzama Park, DHA, Karachi.

He is survived by his wife, and three children.

Mr Arshad Zuberi earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the USA in 1973 and joined the Business Recorder Group’s APEX PRINTRY as Technical Director in 1974.

He was responsible for security printing of bank documents. Mr Zuberi started the section to manufacture continuous business form stationery in 1976.

He then became printer and publisher of the Daily Business Recorder in 1981. In 1983, he was entrusted the task to select equipment and transform publication news setting from hot metal to cold set computerized film setting.

In 1985, Mr Zuberi was promoted to Deputy Chief Executive, and was looking after administration, accounts, & advertising.

Founded by his late father Mr MA Zuberi – a pioneer of business and financial journalism in Pakistan – Business Recorder has grown manifolds under the lead of Mr Zuberi.

Mr Arshad Zuberi had remarkable knowledge of fiscal and monetary policy instruments, and of the macro economy at large. He combined his knowledge with investigative skills and courageously exposed unethical practices without fear or favour.

His editorials led to successes in deregulating and liberalizing a controlled economy, and helped banking and corporate regulators improve their oversight. His input in documenting the economy and enlarging the tax base made him a valuable resource.

Mr Arshad Zuberi had served as Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) a number of times. Under his tenure, APNS became an efficient clearing house for newspaper advertising. He was also the founding member and the first Secretary General of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) – a body representing television and radio broadcasters. He also served as member of the Tax Reform Coordination (TRC) of FBR from 2010-2013.