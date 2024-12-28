Entertainment

Prince Harry To Face More Tension As Meghan Markle Gears Up To Make Major Change In 2025

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing to make life-changing moves in 2025, signaling a new phase in her career and personal life. According to royal expert Daniela Elser, the Duchess of Sussex is determined to build a business and brand independent of her husband, Prince Harry.

Speaking to News.com.au, Elser noted, “The mark that Meghan seems to want to make as 2025 rolls around is that of a woman determined to set out on her own and to build a business that has nothing to do with that red-headed bloke she married or his emotionally repressed rellies.”

The couple’s shift toward professional separation, however, is being viewed as a strategic decision. Elser added, “This change, of Harry and Meghan’s separating their public images and personae to pursue independent projects and to really play to their natural strengths, could end up being a masterstroke.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the spotlight throughout 2024 due to their independent public appearances, which fueled rumors of marital strain. In an interview earlier this year, Prince Harry dismissed the speculation, saying, “Apparently, we’ve divorced maybe 10, 12 times. So it’s just like, what? It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it.”

As the Montecito-based couple explores their individual pursuits, they remain focused on redefining their roles in the public eye while navigating ongoing scrutiny.

