Epaper_24-12-28 KHI

Cabinet greenlights issuance of presidential ordinance for seminary registration

Federal cabinet approves two presidential ordinances including Societies Registration Amendment, focusing on madrasah registration PM Shehbaz directed strict punitive action within a week...

PM asks Afghan govt to act against TTP, calling it a ‘red line’

Fazlur Rehman ‘advised bed rest ‘amid health concerns

IHC Informed missing Muzaffarabad man facing military trial

