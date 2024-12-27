PTI denounces military courts’ decisions as ‘inhuman, unjust’

Barrister Gohar vows to challenge the verdict, demanding judicial commission to probe May 9 and Nov 26 events

Waqas urges judiciary to uphold justice, prevent human rights violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday denounced the military courts’ sentencing as unjust and inhuman with its Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced to challenge the verdict besides demanding formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events surrounding the May 9 riots and the crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26.

His comments came shortly after the military court sentenced 60 more individuals to prison for their role in the May 9 violence, bringing the total number of those convicted to 85.

On the other hand, the PTI termed the military courts decisions blatant violation of human rights and fundamental rights, undermining the judiciary system and tarnishing country’s reputation.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in his strongly worded reaction to the military courts verdict, stated that trying civilians in military courts violated Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law, as well as its own fundamental and constitutional rights, besides this blatant disregard for due process and fair trial rights undermined the principles of justice and democracy.

He expressed grave concern that the unjust and unfair decisions would exacerbate Pakistan’s problems both domestically and internationally, ultimately leading to further international isolation. He lamented that these powers greedy blindfolded clique seemed to prioritize their own interests over the nation’s well-being.

He emphasized that the judiciary should act swiftly to correct the injustices, rather than waiting for decades. The power-hungry individuals, he noted, have brazenly disregarded the law and constitution, with complete impunity and no fear of accountability.

Waqas stated that this blatant disregard for the rule of law had led to unjust and inhuman acts, which must be addressed promptly before it was too late. Waqas pointed out that this was a critical moment for the nation to stand against fascism and for the judiciary to uphold justice, preventing blatant violations of fundamental rights and the constitution. He stressed that it’s time for the judiciary to ensure that the country’s founding principles were protected and that the rights of citizens were safeguarded against infringement.

PTI CIS asserted that those who have seized powers fraudulently showed a blatant disregard for human rights and the rule of law, driven solely by a desire to maintain their grip on power by any means necessary. He categorically stated that these usurpers cannot sustain their unjust rule through such inhumane, cruel, and fascist actions.

Waqas stated that the May 9 incident was a false flag operation designed to discredit and dismantle PTI, as well as remove Imran Khan, the country’s most popular leader, from the political scene, arguing that if there was even a shred of truth to these claims, the government would have established an independent judicial commission to investigate the matter.

PTI CIP vowed that the relentless fascism and reign of terror unleashed by the imposed rulers would not break the resolve of PTI’s leaders and workers, as they would continue their just struggle for establishing rule of law, supremacy of constitution and real independence under the visionary leader Imran Khan.