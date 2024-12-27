PMSA rescues nine crew members from sinking Indian cargo ship near Karachi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) successfully conducted a search and rescue (SAR) operation to save nine crew members of the Indian cargo dhow Tajdare Haram.

The crew abandoned their vessel after it began taking on water approximately 120 nautical miles south of Karachi on December 26.

According to the PMSA, the dhow reported water ingress at around 11 a.m., prompting the crew to evacuate to a life raft. Following a distress alert received from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, PMSA immediately launched a coordinated rescue effort.

The operation involved deploying a PMSA aircraft and directing nearby merchant ships and PMSA vessels to the site. The PMSA aircraft successfully located the survivors and facilitated their subsequent recovery by an Indian Coast Guard vessel operating in nearby Indian waters.

This marks the second successful SAR mission conducted by the PMSA in the past three weeks. Earlier, on December 4, the agency rescued 12 crew members from another Indian cargo vessel, MSV Peeran-e-Peer, which sank in Pakistani waters.

In a statement, the PMSA reiterated its dedication to maritime safety and its obligations under the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention. The agency emphasized that its mission prioritizes saving lives at sea irrespective of nationality, contributing to regional maritime cooperation.