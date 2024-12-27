PM asks Afghan govt to act against TTP, calling it a ‘red line’

We have conveyed to Afghanistan that we desire good ties but they have to stop TTP operating from there: PM Shehbaz

Says Pakistan’s law enforcement and military personnel always prepared to maintain peace and security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called the TTP’s terrorist actions within Pakistan from across the Afghanistan border intolerable and a red line, urging the Afghan interim government to take action against them.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the prime minister said that the TTP is operating from Afghanistan and carrying out terror attacks and killing innocent people inside Pakistan. “This cannot go on. We have conveyed to the Afghan government that we desire good ties with them but TTP should be stopped from killing our innocent people. This is a red line. TTP operating from there against Pakistan is unacceptable,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister said that Afghanistan is a neighboring nation with a common border spanning thousands of kilometers “We want friendly relations with each other and collaboration in the economy, trade, and other areas.”

He said that Pakistan is ready to discuss the matter with the Afghan administration, asking them to come up with a sound plan. He said that the strategy of discussions and permitting the TTP to operate against Pakistan cannot coexist.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan’s law enforcement and military personnel are always prepared to maintain the peace and security of the nation. In operations in North Waziristan on Thursday, an army major was slain, and 16 FC soldiers were killed. The forces also killed a number of terrorists.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border, killing four terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghanistan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border”.

The ISPR added that the interim Afghanistan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations regarding the Pak-Afghan border and deny the use of its soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Parachinar situation

On the issue of the shortage of medicines in Parachinar, the prime minister told the cabinet members that the federal government has supplied 1,000 kilograms of medicines to the area through helicopter which also airlifted patients from there who were being treated in Islamabad.

He apprised the meeting of his telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to express condolence the incident of tragic plane crash which killed 38 people and left 24 injured. He expressed the hope that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties would strengthen in the coming months.

Tribute to Benazir Bhutto

Referring to the 17th anniversary of her martyrdom observed on the day, the prime minister remembered Benazir Bhutto as a courageous lady with political sagacity and acumen. “Being the first female prime minister of the Islamic world, she always believed in political coexistence and the same approach led to the signing of the Charter of Democracy with Mian Nawaz Sharif which was later endorsed by all political parties,” he added.

He said the services and sacrifice of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for democracy and the country were exemplary and would be remembered forever.

ICC Champions Trophy

About the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, he said the arrangements for the event have been made and expressed the hope that the people of Pakistan will witness high-quality cricket.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that under the ADR agreed with the banks and the government, Rs70 billion will go to the national kitty in a year and around Rs 240 billion in three years.

PM Shehbaz said that in recent years, the banks had earned windfall profits owing to the high interest rate. The matter will be approved by the cabinet before the final nod by the President of Pakistan.