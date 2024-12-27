World

Man sentenced to death for killing 35 in car attack in Zhuhai

By Agencies

ZHUHAI: A man who killed 35 people in a car attack in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last month was sentenced to death on Friday, state media reported.

On November 11, 62-year-old Fan Weiqiu deliberately drove through people exercising outside a sports complex in his small SUV, the worst attack in China since 2014.

He was detained at the scene with self-inflicted knife injuries and fell into a coma, police said at the time. His case was publicly tried on Friday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, with the verdict reached on the same day.

The court said the defendant’s motives “were extremely vile, the nature of the crime extremely egregious, the methods particularly cruel, and the consequences particularly severe, posing significant harm to society”, state media said.

In front of some of the victims’ families, officials and members of the public, Fan pleaded guilty, it added.

The court found Fan had “decided to vent his anger” over “a broken marriage, personal frustrations, and dissatisfaction with the division of property after divorce”, the report said.

China has this year seen a string of mass casualty incidents – from stabbings to car attacks – challenging its reputation for good public security.

Some analysts have linked the incidents to growing anger and desperation at the country’s slowing economy and a sense that society is becoming more stratified.

Previous article
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe completes closest-ever approach to Sun
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince George Has First Key Royal Moment Alongside Princess Kate And...

Prince George made his debut in a beloved royal tradition, joining his father, Prince William, for the annual pre-Christmas football match on the Sandringham...

Naqvi orders strict action against land grabbers, prioritising CDA development projects

LHC requires schools to implement transport policy for registration

Hailey And Justin Bieber Embrace Parenthood, Give Important Update On Growing Family

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.