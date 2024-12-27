CPC leadership meeting stresses strengthening Party discipline

BEIJING: A meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership has stressed strengthening Party discipline and urged senior leaders to set an exemplary and leading role in observing Party rules.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important speech while chairing the criticism and self-criticism meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which was held from Thursday to Friday.

Members of the Political Bureau conducted criticism and self-criticism at the meeting, focusing on consolidating and deepening the results of the Party-wide campaign on CPC discipline education, which ran from April to July.

Their remarks addressed key issues, including upholding the Party Central Committee’s authority and its centralized and unified leadership, serving the people, implementing the Central Committee’s decisions and plans, studying Party discipline and exercising strict Party self-supervision and self-governance.

Xi commented on each speech, stating that the meeting was successful and would help the Political Bureau strengthen unity and improve its work.

He also praised the Party discipline education campaign, noting that it had produced significant results, as Party members and officials saw their awareness of discipline, rules, integrity and self-discipline enhanced and sense of responsibility strengthened.