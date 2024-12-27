Bilawal calls for national unity against international conspiracies

PPP chairman vows to resist any attempts to compromise the country’s sovereignty and security

Says Shaheed BB never compromised on her ideology, championed rights of vulnerable segments of society.

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called for unity among all political parties and stakeholders against international conspiracies.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP Chairman emphasized the need for consensus in decision-making, stating that the PML-N-led government lacks the mandate to make unilateral decisions.

Commenting on President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming aide, Richard Grenell’s statement on Imran Khan’s release, Bilawal said that PTI Founder is just an excuse, the real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme. He warned that the country’s nuclear and missile programs are under threat, alleging that certain elements are working to undermine Pakistan’s interests.

The PPP chairman questioned if they were the same elements who had previously issued statements in support of Israel and other anti-Pakistan forces. He also wondered if they were opposed to Pakistan’s nuclear program and the missile program initiated by his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

He reiterated that his party would never allow any conspiracy against Pakistan’s interests to succeed. He vowed to resist any attempts to compromise the country’s sovereignty and security.

Bilawal paid tribute to his mother, highlighting her 30-year political struggle, which has become an integral part of history. He noted that Benazir never compromised on her ideology and was a champion of the vulnerable segments of society.

The PPP and its supporters across the country are observing Benazir’s death anniversary with great devotion and respect. A main congregation was held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where President Asif Ali Zardari, central and provincial leaders, and other prominent figures addressed the gathering.

Notable attendees included Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the first lady of Pakistan and central president of PPP’s Ladies Wing; Faryal Talpur, Asif’s sister and member of the provincial assembly; and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders were also present.