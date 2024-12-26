Prince Harry’s Heated Text Exchange With Kate Middleton Before Wedding Leaked

Prince Harry opened up about a tense argument between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle that occurred just days before his 2018 wedding, detailing the incident in his 2023 memoir Spare. The Duke of Sussex shared insights into the emotional chaos surrounding the event, which included a disagreement over the fit of Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

According to Harry, Kate contacted Meghan four days before the wedding, saying the “French Couture” dresses needed to be remade. Meghan, preoccupied with managing her father Thomas Markle’s health crisis, did not respond immediately, texting the following morning to suggest Kate take Charlotte to their tailor, who had been standing by since 8 a.m.

Kate reportedly insisted all the dresses needed to be remade, claiming Charlotte was in tears after trying hers on. Meghan, frustrated, asked Kate to consider the personal stress she was under at the time. Despite their back-and-forth, the argument left Meghan in tears, with Harry finding her “sobbing on the floor” after the exchange.

The following day, Kate visited Meghan with a bouquet and a card to apologize for the misunderstanding. Meghan later addressed the situation in her 2021 Oprah interview, noting that Kate apologized and she had forgiven her.

At the time of the memoir’s release, the Royal Family did not comment on Harry’s claims, leaving the account as part of the public record surrounding the Sussexes’ departure from royal life.