Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as LHC Acting CJ

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on Thursday took oath as the Acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh administered the oath to Justice Najafi at a ceremony, held at the LHC Judges’ Lounge.

The ceremony was attended by several judges of the LHC, including Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, Justice Masud Abid Naqvi, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Asim Hafeez, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa.

LHC Registrar Abher Gul Khan conducted proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Senior officers of the LHC, including Director General Judicial and Case Management Muhammad Tanveer Akbar, District and Sessions Judge (Human Resource) Ch. Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq, and Director General District Judiciary Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan, were also present on the occasion.

Other dignitaries included Punjab Advocate General Khalid Ishaq, Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah, Additional Attorney General Mirza Nasar Baig, Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, Federal and Provincial Law Officers, members of the Pakistan and Punjab Bar Councils, office bearers of the Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Lahore Bar Association, as well as senior lawyers and family members of the acting chief justice.

After taking the oath, Acting Chief Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was congratulated by judges, lawyers, and other dignitaries present at the occasion.