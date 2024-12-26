Civil, military leadership term Quaid’s vision timeless blueprint for nation-building

PM Shehbaz, President say Quaid’s dream was of a Pakistan where every citizen could live with dignity, freedom

COAS says Quaid’s unwavering determination, and adherence to principles paved way for creation of Pakistan

CJCSC, Armed Forces honour enduring vision and unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, with great fervor and patriotism, with the civil and military leadership emphasized Jinnah’s vision for a democratic and self-reliant Pakistan.

The day dawned with Quran khwani were held and special prayers were offered for peace, development, prosperity of Pakistan d in mosques all around the nation.

All provincial capitals greeted the day with a 21-gun salute, and in observance of the Father of the Nation, the national flag was hoisted at significant public and private structures.

Across the country, special events and activities are being held, including exhibitions, conferences, debates, seminars, and cultural gatherings.

The events seek to promote Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of Pakistan as a progressive, inclusive, and democratic state while also shedding light on his life, hardships, and accomplishments.

The special event of the day was the change of guard ceremony in Karachi at Mazar-e-Quaid, the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation. A contingent of the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed guard duty in a formal parade.

Major General Iftakhar Hassan Chowdhry, Commandant of the academy, served as the chief guest. He laid a floral wreath, offered fateha, and penned his thoughts in the visitors’ book.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar also visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary. The Corps Commander Karachi laid floral wreath on the mazar and offered Fatiha. Lt-Gen Babar Iftikhar also recorded his comments in the guest book and paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his services.

Furthermore, special ceremonies were organised nationwide, including seminars, cultural exhibitions, and debates that explored Jinnah’s leadership and vision for Pakistan. Schools and colleges held contests centred on his principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

State-run media aired documentaries and programmes to honour Jinnah’s role in Pakistan’s creation, while newspapers featured special supplements detailing his enduring legacy.

PM Shehbaz, President Zardari pay homage to Quaid

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, acknowledging his extraordinary vision, courage, and unwavering determination that led to the creation of Pakistan.

In his message, the PM described Jinnah as a leader of rare calibre who deeply believed in the principles of unity, justice, and equality. He stressed that Jinnah’s life continues to inspire as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, and charismatic leader.

PM Shehbaz underscored that Quaid’s dream was of a Pakistan where every citizen could live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

The premier stressed the importance of upholding the values of social justice, economic equity, and the rule of law to fulfil Jinnah’s vision.

He urged Pakistanis to invest in the education of youth and work toward uplifting disadvantaged communities. He highlighted Jinnah’s dream of a peaceful, moderate Pakistan, calling for harmony both within the country and beyond its borders.

President Zardari stresses Jinnah’s vision for democratic and self-reliant Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari stressed that Jinnah’s vision for a democratic and self-reliant Pakistan and called upon them to work harder by upholding the values of social justice, economic equity, and the rule of law.

“To achieve Quaid’s vision, we must invest in the education of our youth, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to lead Pakistan into a brighter future. We also need to work for the uplift of downtrodden segments of society.

Jinnah’s dream of a peaceful and moderate Pakistan obliges us to promote harmony within and beyond our borders,” the president said in a message on the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, being celebrated on December 25.

Today, the president said, on his 148th birth anniversary, they paid tribute to the Founding Father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“On this day, we honour the contributions of the Father of the Nation, who changed the course of history through a political struggle. Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, determination, and unwavering resolve led to the creation of an independent homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president said Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership during the most critical phase of their history demonstrated his extraordinary qualities, adding as a lawyer, a statesman, and the leader of the All-India Muslim League, he vehemently advocated for the rights of Muslims.

“He presented the case for Pakistan with clarity and conviction, emphasizing the need for a separate homeland where Muslims could freely practice their religion, safeguard their culture, and secure their political and economic rights,” he further observed.

COAS pays solemn tribute to the founder of the nation

The COAS also paid a solemn tribute to the founder of the nation — Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to the military’s media wing, the ISPR, the COAS highlighted that the Quaid’s visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and steadfast adherence to the principles of faith, unity and discipline not only paved the way for the creation of Pakistan but also provided a timeless blueprint for nation-building.

The army chief remarked that Quaid’s enduring commitment to the ideals of freedom, equality, and religion tolerance continues to inspire and guide the nation in addressing contemporary challenges, from safeguarding territorial integrity to fostering internal stability, the ISPR said.

“As we commemorate this festive season, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to transform Pakistan into the peaceful, prosperous nation envisioned by the Quaid,” the COAS concluded, urging all citizens to work tirelessly toward achieving this shared aspiration.

CJCSC, Services Chiefs, and Armed Forces pay profound homage to Quaid

On the auspicious occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay profound homage to the Father of the Nation, the military’s media wing said.

According to the ISPR, the Armed Forces honour the enduring vision and unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, whose tireless efforts united our people and established the foundation for a sovereign and independent Pakistan. On this day of national significance, we renew our unwavering commitment to his guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which continue to inspire the nation.

Furthermore, the Armed Forces extend heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas. In solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters, we celebrate the universal values of love, compassion, and peace that this occasion represents.

The Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolutely dedicated to safeguarding the nation and upholding the ideals of justice, equality, and harmony in the service of our people and our homeland.