Britney Spears Celebrates Emotional Christmas Reunion With Son Jayden After Two Years

Britney Spears reunited with her youngest son, Jayden James, for a heartwarming Christmas celebration after two years apart. The 43-year-old pop star shared the emotional moment on Instagram, describing it as the “best Christmas of my life” and expressing her overwhelming joy.

In a touching video, Jayden, 18, stood beside Spears as she introduced him to her followers, calling him “my baby” before planting a kiss on his cheek. The pair then posed in front of a festive Christmas tree, with Spears donning a red off-the-shoulder dress and wishing fans a “Merry Christmas.” Jayden echoed the greeting, adding to the holiday cheer.

Spears, who shares Jayden and Sean Preston, 19, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, hasn’t seen her sons since they moved to Hawaii with their father in 2023. According to PEOPLE, Jayden reunited with Spears in Los Angeles last month, and they have been spending quality time together at her home.

Reflecting on motherhood, Spears has often described it as her greatest joy. “Starting a family was my dream come true,” she told PEOPLE in October 2023 while promoting her memoir The Woman in Me. Spears reminisced about raising her sons during her tours and Las Vegas residency, sharing that “all the babies flocked to me” because she always brought the most toys.

This Christmas reunion marks a meaningful chapter for Spears, who continues to cherish her role as a mother while celebrating this joyous milestone with her son.