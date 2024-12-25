South Korea’s Yoon defies second summons over martial law

SEOUL: South Korea’s suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol has failed to respond to a second summons from anti-corruption authorities investigating his recent martial law decree.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested Yoon’s appearance for questioning on Wednesday, but as of 10 am on Christmas Day, Yoon had not appeared. This follows his defiance of a first summons last week.

An official from the investigation agency stated that it would continue waiting for Yoon on Wednesday and review the case further before potentially seeking an arrest warrant.

Yoon also did not respond to a separate summons from prosecutors on December 15, related to the martial law declaration.

Yoon’s failure to comply with the summons has led to growing criticism, with opposition groups calling for his arrest over fears of evidence destruction.

In a televised address on December 7, Yoon stated that he would not evade legal and political responsibility for his actions.

Yoon was impeached by parliament on December 14 for his brief imposition of martial law, and the Constitutional Court is now tasked with determining whether to remove him from office or restore his presidential powers.

Investigations by prosecutors, the police, and the Corruption Investigation Office are ongoing, focusing on charges of insurrection, abuse of power, and other potential crimes. Insurrection is one of the few charges a South Korean president cannot be immune from.

A lawyer advising Yoon has stated that he is willing to present his views during legal proceedings related to the martial law declaration.

Yoon Suk Yeol, who assumed office as president earlier this year, issued a short-lived martial law decree earlier this month, which led to national controversy.

The decree, which was quickly rescinded, prompted widespread criticism and multiple investigations into potential abuse of power and violations of law. Yoon was suspended from office following his impeachment, and the Constitutional Court is now deliberating his future as president.