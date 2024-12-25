Imran wants a clear timeframe for results on PTI’s demands: Barrister Gohar

PTI Chairman confirms talks with Imran Khan focused solely on negotiations with no mention of civil disobedience

Says PTI to present a comprehensive ‘Charter of Demands’ to govt during next round of talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Tuesday revealed that former prime minister Imran Khan wants the government to give a clear and defined timeframe for addressing the party’s demands during the negotiation process.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, he stated that Khan has been briefed about the initiation of talks. However, he stated that any progress on PTI’s legitimate demands must occur within a specified and agreed timeframe to ensure timely results.

Barrister Gohar clarified that no international matters were discussed during their interaction. He conveyed Khan’s directive that foreign policy issues should only be addressed by the PTI chairman, secretary-general, and information secretary.

Discussions, he added, were limited strictly to the negotiation process, with no mention of a civil disobedience movement.

The PTI chairman expressed concerns regarding participation in the negotiation process. Four key representatives, including KP CM were unable to attend the most recent session due to prior commitments, which had been communicated to the Speaker of the National Assembly in advance.

Despite these challenges, the PTI plans to present a comprehensive ‘Charter of Demands’ to the government during the next phase of talks.

Efforts are also underway to arrange a meeting between Khan and the PTI negotiation committee before the formal resumption of discussions.

While declaring the cases against the PTI founder politically motivated, Barrister Gohar noted that Khan has secured bail in nearly all cases except for one pending reference.

He further stated that all members of the PTI negotiation committee will participate in the next session, scheduled for January 2. During this meeting, PTI will formally present its written demands to the government, reflecting its commitment to a structured and results-oriented negotiation process.

He expressed the hope for resolution of the pressing issues through constructive dialogue, reiterating the PTI’s commitment to engage in meaningful discussions.