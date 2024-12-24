US sanctions on Pakistani firms have ‘no justification’: PM Shehbaz

Premier emphasizes no intention for nuclear system to be aggressive as It’s for Pakistan’s defence

It’s dearer to public than their hearts and there will be no compromise: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asserted that the recent sanctions placed by the United States on four Pakistani firms for their alleged involvement in the country’s ballistic missile programme had “no justification”.

Last week, the US imposed sanctions on the Islamabad-based National Dev­elop­ment Complex and three Karachi-based entities.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, the premier said, “The sanctions placed upon our National Development Complex and other entities have no justification.

“Pakistan has absolutely no intention for our nuclear system to be aggressive. It is 100 per cent for Pakistan’s defence. It’s just deterrence; nothing else,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme was for defending itself “if God forbid there is aggression against Pakistan”.

Noting that the FO had given a “comprehensive response”, the prime minister said the missile programme was not his or any of the cabinet member’s but belonged to the entire nation.

“It’s dearer to them (the public) than their own hearts and there will be no compromise,” the premier asserted, stating that the country was united on the matter.

Last week, the US said it was imposing additional sanctions related to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, targeting four entities that it alleged were contributing to the proliferation or delivery of such weapons.

Responding to the sanctions, the FO had said they were “biased” and “endanger regional and international peace”.

Later, Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer accused Pakistan of developing long-range ballistic missile capabilities that could eventually allow it to strike targets “well beyond South Asia, including in the United States”.

However, showing caution, Pentagon press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder refrained from direct criticism when asked about the US sanctions on Pakistan, adding that the US valued Pakistan as a partner in the region, having “worked closely” with the country on counterterrorism efforts in the past.