Forest future

Editor's Mail
With forest cover constituting only about 2.5 per cent of the country’s total land area, Pakistan faces dire consequences in the shape of increased climate change impacts, loss of biodiversity, and exacerbated water scarcity. Forests not only help combat climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, but also provide livelihood, protect soil, and maintain ecological balance.

To address the issue, Pakistan must prioritise large-scale reforestation programmes. We need sustained efforts to restore our forests and increase the green cover. Local communities must be actively involved in forest management, as they are often the primary stewards of these resources. Empowering them with know-ledge and resources will ensure long-term success, and help combat illegal logging as well as encroachment.

Additionally, we must enforce sustainable logging practices, allowing for timber extraction that does not harm the environment. Promoting forest-based industries, like eco-tourism and sustainable wood products, can contribute to the economy while protecting natural resources. By investing in our forests today, we can protect our natural heritage, mitigate climate change, and create economic opportunities for our future generations.

SYEDA RAMSHA ABBAS RIZVI

KARACHI

