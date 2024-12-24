Air chief reaffirms commitment to enhance capabilities of Azerbaijan Air Force

Air Chief Sidhu meets high level defence delegation Azerbaijan, shares recent achievements of PAF

Azerbaijan military leadership also proposes establishment of a more comprehensive training regimen

RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Tuesday reiterated the resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties between Pakistani and Azerbaijan armed forces and particularly cooperation with Pakistan Air Force in operational and training domains.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was talking with a high level defence delegation of Azerbaijan who called on him at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan-Director General Mr Agil Gurbanov, along with Lt-Gen Namig Islamzade, Deputy Minister of Defence-Commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared the recent achievements of Pakistan Air Force, symbolizing his vision of operational excellence in the realm of contemporary warfare domains.

He also highlighted the importance of training cooperation; wherein, a large contingent of Azeri air and ground crew is currently undergoing training at an operational PAF base.

He noted that the training program is on schedule, with over 50% of the training objectives successfully achieved.

He further emphasized that the initiative is expected to culminate within one-month timeframe, reflecting the commitment of PAF to enhance the operational capabilities of Azerbaijan Air Force.

The visiting dignitaries lauded the historic & exemplary professionalism demonstrated by the personnel of Pakistan Air Force and praised PAF’s notable progress in developing a thriving domestic capability in the aviation industry in a short timeframe.

The dignitaries expressed satisfaction on the training imparted to 70 aircrew & technicians getting trained in PAF and expressed their desire for enhanced Air Force to Air Force collaboration between the two sides.

Emphasizing on the need for adapting to the evolving landscape of modern warfare, the Azerbaijan military leadership also proposed the establishment of a more comprehensive training regimen focusing on niche and disruptive technologies, as well as cyber and electronic warfare capabilities.

Later the delegation visited PAF Cyber Command, established at Air Headquarters, where it was briefed about the operational capabilities and ongoing projects of PAF’s modernization drive.

The visit of this high level defence delegation from Azerbaijan to Air Headquarters Islamabad signifies a resolute commitment of both countries to reinforce their military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations.