PTI rejects military courts sentencing of civilians

Military courts lack judicial legitimacy and are part of the administrative, not judicial, apparatus, says Omer Ayub

Qaiser reaffirms PTI’s commitment to challenging the military courts’ verdicts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday rejected the sentences handed down by military courts to civilians with party’s stalwart Omar Ayub asserted military courts have no jurisdiction to try or sentence civilians.

In a statement, Omar Ayub condemned the military court verdicts against PTI detainees, terming them a violation of justice.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly emphasized that the detainees are ordinary citizens who cannot be tried in military courts, describing such courts sentencing civilians as “kangaroo courts” and arguing that they undermine the principles of justice.

“Military courts are not legitimate judicial partners of the state’s judicial power. Armed forces are part of the state’s administrative apparatus, not the judiciary,” Ayub said.

He added that the establishment of such courts violates judicial independence and the constitutional principle of separation of powers, undermining the foundational features of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly Speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser also denounced the military courts’ decisions, calling them a breach of fundamental human rights.

“These trials have failed to meet the standards of justice,” Qaiser remarked while expressing his disappointment with the Supreme Court’s stance on the matter, vowing to continue the struggle for justice.

“Citizens have been deprived of their basic rights. When courts are compromised, public trust erodes, leading to widespread despair. The current judicial system is paralyzed, which is a tragedy for the country,” he added.

Qaiser reaffirmed PTI’s commitment to challenging the military courts’ verdicts and seeking justice through peaceful and legal means.

Earlier in the day, the ISPR announced that the military courts have sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their role in violent attacks on military installations during nationwide riots in May 2023.

According to the military’s media wing (ISPR), the Field General Court Martial has sentenced 25 individuals in the first phase, following a thorough review of evidence and the completion of proper legal procedures.