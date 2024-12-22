PTI founder’s release not on agenda of ongoing talks: Aqeel

Govt open to talks with any political party, including PTI, on pressing national issues: Kiyani

JHELUM/ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik on Sunday emphasized that Imran Khan’s release will not be part of the agenda in ongoing talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Malik stated that it would be impossible for someone to first call for civil disobedience and then expect relief following the events of May 9. He affirmed that the judicial system will follow its own course, and there will be no relaxation under the guise of negotiations.

“The cases of May 9 will reach their logical conclusion,” he said, stressing that any misunderstanding about a potential deal or amnesty was misplaced. Malik further highlighted that negotiations can only proceed once the terms of reference (TOR) are clearly defined.

Meanwhile, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Chairman of the National Parliamentary Task Force for Development Goals, expressed openness to talks with any political party, including PTI, on pressing national issues. Kayani stated that the government is always ready to engage in discussions aimed at eliminating terrorism and achieving economic stability. However, he made it clear that such talks will not lead to exemption from punishment for those involved in the May 9 incidents.

“Whoever is involved in May 9 should be punished,” Kayani said, emphasizing that delaying such punishment is also a crime. He also remarked that Imran Khan is guilty in both the May 9 case and the 190 million pound case and should be held accountable for these matters.

Kayani also defended the ongoing economic progress under the current government, pointing to a significant reduction in the policy rate and a decrease in inflation to its lowest level in six years. He praised the development projects launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, criticizing PTI for abandoning projects after putting up plaques and making unrealistic claims about their accomplishments.