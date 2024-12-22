NATIONAL

Naqvi, PM Shehbaz discuss security situation

By Staff Report
APP35-221224 LAHORE: December 22 – Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss crucial national issues.

During the meeting that took place at the Prime Minster’s Model Town residence, the interior minister briefed the prime minister about the law and order situation in the country. The political situation of the country also came under discussion during the meeting.

The discussion encompassed ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security across Pakistan. The leaders also exchanged views on the current political scenario, deliberating on its potential impact on national stability and governance.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the measures taken to ensure law and order, commending the interior ministry’s efforts in maintaining peace and security.

