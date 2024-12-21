Wildfire in Thar kills 180 animals, devastates crops and trees

UMERKOT: A wildfire that broke out on December 18 in Khokhrapar Union Council and parts of Achhro Thar has resulted in the deaths of 180 animals and caused widespread destruction.

According to local villagers, the fire burned down crops, fodder, and over 50,000 trees across 20 acres.

The blaze, which reportedly started near the Indian border, destroyed guar crops and trees, including those of ber, kunbhat, kandi, rohira, and phogg. Thousands of birds, such as peacocks, partridges, doves, crows, and sparrows, were also killed in the fire, villagers said.

The affected communities, primarily dependent on livestock and dryland farming, now face the daunting task of rebuilding their livelihoods. With grazing grounds and fodder destroyed, the surviving livestock are at risk of starvation, they added. Villagers are calling for immediate compensation for their losses and sustainable solutions to prevent such incidents in the future.

Local residents voiced frustration over the lack of government response, with only MPA Amir Ali Shah visiting the fire site. No officials have yet arrived in the affected villages to assess the damage or provide aid. The villagers expressed disappointment at the absence of both federal and provincial authorities and urged swift action to address their concerns.

The fire spread to adjacent areas in Achhro Thar and Sanghar District, causing devastation across vast expanses of land.