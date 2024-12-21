Tarar labels PTI founder as ‘mastermind’ of May 9 riots

Information Minister asserts all those involved in May 9 riots will meet their logical end

Kh Asif laments delay in sentencing those involved in May 9 mayhem

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday labelled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder as “mastermind of May 9” and his companions as “planners”, asserting “all those involved in May 9 riots will meet their logical end.”

“People involved in terrorism in the garb of politics had met their logical end”, Attaullah Tarar stated while addressing party workers and people of his constituency here.

Tarar said that people had strongly rejected anti-state elements who give priority to their personal interests over national interest. He said, “Promises related to development works made during the general elections 2024 by me and PML-N MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar are heading towards implementation.”

He said that different development projects had been inaugurated today in the constituency to solve problems of the people. He said that with the passage of time people of the constituency would witness change as development works were ongoing.

Attaullah Tarar said, “We are well aware of the problems of the people whether gas-related issues, electricity wires or drinking water.” He also thanked the people of the constituency who always supported the PML-N.

“The economy is growing, inflation is decreasing, the rupee is getting stable, exports are increasing and friendly countries are making huge investments in the country,” he said and added that it was just because of the incumbent government which was making sincere efforts to steer the country out of existing problems.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty all problems would be solved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Attaullah Tarar said that the country’s stock exchange had crossed 100,000 points and showing upward trend and it was just because investors, traders and the business community had a trust in the government.

Kh Asif demands stern action against ‘real mastermind of May 9

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif demanded stern action against the real planners and masterminds of May 9 vandalism on military installations in the country.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the veteran politician lamented the delay in sentencing those involved in May 9 mayhem.

“As many as 25 people have been sentenced today for May 9 riots. The delay in justice further strengthened their facilitators,” said the defence minister.

According to Khawaja Asif, those people were made heroes who tarnished the sanctity of our martyrs and ghazis.

The PML-N leaders also demanded stern action for the real planners and masterminds of May 9 mayhem in order to avoid such episodes in the future.