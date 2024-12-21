Jennifer Lopez Calls Motherhood the “Hardest Job” in the World in Rare Interview

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the challenges and rewards of parenting, calling it the “hardest job” anyone can have. The 55-year-old singer, who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, spoke candidly in an interview with British Vogue.

When asked to describe parenthood in three words, Lopez said, “It’s a blessing, challenging, beautiful. It’s like a beautiful, challenging blessing.” She emphasized the complexities of being a parent, noting, “I think being a parent is the hardest job anybody could have in this life.”

The On the Floor singer, who stars as Judy Robles—the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles—in the biopic Unstoppable, believes her role is deeply relatable to mothers everywhere. “We all make mistakes and do things we wish we hadn’t when it comes to our kids,” she said. “But I think every mom in the world sees that you can come out on the other side and become stronger.”

Jennifer, who separated from actor Ben Affleck in August 2024 after two years of marriage, also touched on balancing personal struggles with parenting. “As a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids,” she shared. “You want to lift them up, but that doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles.”

Lopez’s reflections highlight the universality of parenting’s ups and downs, offering insight into her own journey as both a global superstar and a devoted mother.