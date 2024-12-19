Six youth from Mandi Bahauddin among victims in Greece boat tragedy

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Six young men from Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin, have tragically lost their lives in a boat disaster off the coast of Greece, while another remains missing.

The incident, linked to illegal migration networks, highlights the ongoing risks of unsafe travel routes used by youths seeking better opportunities abroad.

The victims have been identified as Ehtesham, Owais (15), Javed (12), and Sufyan (22), all from the region, while Zain, a 14-year-old from Narowal, is still unaccounted for. The families of the deceased and the missing are left grappling with shock and grief, while the local community mourns the loss.

Ehtesham’s mother recalled his promise to build a better life for their family, a goal that ended tragically with his death. Families of the others similarly spoke of the aspirations the young men had, hoping to find success abroad. “We only want him back, in whatever condition he may be,” said a relative of the missing Zain.

The tragedy sheds light on the growing issue of human trafficking in small towns like Phalia, where illegal migration is often seen as a way out of financial hardship. The dangerous and often unseaworthy vessels used for these journeys have claimed many lives in recent years.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, while the community urges stricter measures to combat human trafficking. The government has been called to take stronger actions to raise awareness of the risks associated with illegal migration and to clamp down on the networks facilitating these dangerous journeys.