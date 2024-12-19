PM Shehbaz embarks on Egypt visit to attend D-8 Summit

11th Developing Countries (D-8) Summit is being held in Cairo from Dec 18-20

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for Egypt on a three-day official visit (Dec 18-20) to attend the 11th Developing Countries (D-8) Summit in Cairo on the theme “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy”.

At the Summit, the prime minister will highlight the importance of investing in youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for a strong and inclusive economy based on employment generation, innovation and promoting local entrepreneurship, according to a PM Office press release.

He will demonstrate Pakistan’s strong commitment to cooperate and implement the fundamental principles laid down by the D-8 besides emphasizing the importance of partnerships for mutual benefit and development among the participating countries, as well as cooperation in agriculture, food security and tourism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will highlight the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan for the empowerment of youth and their economic development.

He is also scheduled to attend the Special Session of D-8 on the Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon to deliberate on the situation resulting from Israeli aggression in the Middle East. He will underline Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Palestine and call for peace in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of various countries who have come to attend the summit on this occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi will attend the conference along with the prime minister.