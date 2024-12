Aqeel, Muzammil, Shoaib advance to semifinals Khawaja Iftikhar Memorial Tennis

LAHORE: Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, and Muhammad Shoaib secured their spots in the men’s singles semifinals in the Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Courts, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Abubakar Talha 6-3, 6-0, Muzammil Murtaza beat Yousaf 6-2, 6-3, Barkat Ullah beat M Abid 6-3, 6-1 and M Shoaib beat Ahmed Nael 6-4, 2-1.

In boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Hamza Roman beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-1, 6-4, Shehryar Aneez beat M Yahya 6-2, 6-3, Ahtesham Humayun beat S Mahd Shahzad 6-0, 6-3, Bilal Asim beat Abdul Basit 6-1, 6-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ahmed Nael w/o, Abubakar Talha beat Amir Mazari 6-3, 6-2.

In the ladies’ singles pre-quarterfinals, Sheeza Sajid beat Zara Khan 6-0, 6-0, Mehaq Khokhar beat Fajar Fayyaz 6-1, 6-2, Zunaira Noor beat Esha Jawad w/o, Ushna Sohail beat Noor Malik 6-2, 6-0, Labika Durah beat Laiba Iqbal 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3, Amna Ali Qayum beat Mayam w/o and Mahrukh Sajid beat Bismal Zia w/o, LalaRukh Sajid beat S Ayesha Shahid 6-2, 7-6(2).

In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, M Shayan Afridi beat M Arsh Afridi 4-1, 4-0, Ohad e Mustafa beat M Muaz 4-1, 4-1 and Abdur Rehman beat M Huzaima 4-1, 4-2. In the boys U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Rashid Ali beat Zayd Zaman 4-2, 4-2, M Arsh Imran beat M Ehsan Bari 4-0, 4-2, Ansar Ullah beat M Azan Imran 4-0, 4-0, Shayan Afridi beat M Faizan 4-1, 4-2, M Aayan beat Daniyal Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-1, Ibrahim Gill beat Umer Zaman 4-1, 4-1, M Muaz beat Fahad Mustafa 4-0, 4-0, M Junaid beat Ohad O Mustafa 4-2, 4-2.

In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Barkat Ullah and Yousaf Khalil beat Faizan Fayyaz Sikandar Hayat w/o, Aisam ul haq and Muzammil Murtaza beat Haider Ali Rizwan and Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-2, M Abid and Abdullah Adnan beat Heera Ashiq and Ahmed Nael 6-1, 6-1, Aqeel Khan and M Shoaib beat Imran Bhatti and Mahir Naisar 6-2, 6-2, Mahir Nisar and Qadeer Nawaz beat Sajid Ali Bukhari and Ch Khalil.

In the seniors 40+ doubles, Shoaib Ali and Wajid Ali beat Tariq Sadiq and Kashif w/o, Fatal Qabir and Muhammad Asghar beat Dr Shahzad and Ali w/o, Ahmad Waqas Basit and Rana Humayun beat Zia Ullah Khan and Ahmad Waqas w/o and Maboob and Pervaiz beat Rizwan Yousaf and M Arif Mahmood 6-2, 6-0.

In the mixed doubles quarterfinals, Aisam ul Haq and Ushna Sohail beat Yousaf Khalil and Rahat ul Ain 6-3, 6-3, Noor Malik and M Abid beat Sheeza Sajid and Barkat Ullah 6-2, 6-1, Sara Mansoor and M Shoaib beat S Ayesha Shahid and Shahrzoe Malik 6-0, 6-0, Amna Ali and Abdullah Adnan beat Meheq Khokhar and Aqeel Khan 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.