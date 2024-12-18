Khadija Shah complains to CJP over ‘denied access’ to Imran’s cell in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Khadija Shah, a member of the Prisons Reform Committee formed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, has raised serious concerns regarding the restrictions and denial of visit to jail cell of former prime minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

However, the jail administration contradicted the claim, claiming that Imran Khan was busy with court hearing when the committee visited the jail. The court is not under control of jail administration, the officials said.

In November this year, CJP Afridi had constituted a sub-committee composed of Justice (retd) Shabbar Raza Rizvi, Saima Amin Advocate, Senator Cheema, and Khadijah Shah to inspect the cells and barracks in jails across Punjab.

The sub-committee was tasked to provide recommendations aimed at streamlining processes to address the high number of under-trial prisoners and promote alternative sentencing options, including community service and probation.

In a letter written to the top judge on Wednesday, Khadija Shah informed the judge regarding the subcommittee’s yesterday visit to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

According to the letter, the sub-committee delegation met with the jail staff, including the superintendent, and toured the facility.

“During our visit, we observed that all areas had been prepared for our arrival, presenting a sterile environment. A large contingent of jail staff accompanied us throughout the tour. We visited various quarters, including the hospital, women’s barracks, and areas designated for prisoners with mental health issues and substance abuse problems. We also visited the prisoners on death row,” the letter written to CJP read.

The letter further argued that along with other political prisoners, feedback from PTI founder Imran Khan — who has been incarcerated for a year now — was crucial regarding the reforms required in terms of political prisoners.

Khadija, in a letter, said, “When we requested to be taken to ex-PM Imran Khan’s quarters, we were denied access” despite your [Chief Justice Afridi] instruction to the jail administration that “the subcommittee will be given full access to all parts of the prison and all prisoners.”

The jail administration, as per the letter, turned down the committee’s multiple requests by saying that “he [Imran Khan] was at a jail trial”.

“At this point, the DIG Abdul Rauf Rana arrived and ensured that we would not be given access,” the letter read.

Khadija Shah termed the denial of access shocking and requested CJP Afridi’s permission for the prisoners’ reform subcommittee to visit Adiala Jail once again.

“We should be given access to the ex-PM Imran Khan so we can include his feedback in our report,” the letter urged to the apex court judge.

“Sir [CJP Afridi], the purpose of forming this committee, comprising both Ahad Cheema and myself, two ex-political prisoners, demonstrates the relevance of this issue to Pakistan and our justice system,” it read.

“Your commitment to prison reform is evident in your decision to create this committee. However, the actions of the jail administration must also align with our commitment and they should facilitate our research and proposed reforms once they take shape,” Khadija Shah concluded.