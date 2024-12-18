International Migrants Day: A Global Crisis and Call for Action

International Migrants Day, observed every December 18th, has become a pivotal moment to reflect on the ongoing global migration crisis. With the number of international migrants surpassing 281 million, as estimated by the United Nations, it is clear that migration is no longer an isolated or localized phenomenon. It is an urgent, multifaceted issue with vast implications, shaping the future of societies across the globe. The causes of migration are manifold —political instability, economic disparities, environmental catastrophes, and, increasingly, the consequences of climate change. We need to examine the state of global migration, its root causes, and the response of governments and international bodies, shedding light on the need for urgent action and cooperation.

The migration crisis is not a temporary challenge, but a long-term issue that will continue to shape the global landscape in the coming decades. As we face the interconnected challenges of conflict, economic inequality, and climate change, it is essential that we adopt a comprehensive, compassionate approach to migration, one that recognizes the humanity of every migrant and seeks to create a world where migration is a choice, not a necessity

At the heart of the current migration crisis is the overwhelming number of displaced people caused by war and conflict. Take the Syrian Civil War, for instance, which has resulted in over 13 million displaced individuals since 2011. Neighbouring countries such as Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon have borne the brunt of the refugee influx, grappling with limited resources and mounting social tensions. Similarly, the war in Ukraine has triggered one of the largest refugee crises in Europe since World War II, with millions seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. These conflicts, while distinct in their origins, share a common thread: they create immense suffering and push individuals to flee their homes in search of safety, stability, and a better life. Yet, the international community’s response to such displacement has often been inconsistent and insufficient. While some nations have opened their doors to refugees, others have erected barriers, both physical and political, to prevent entry.

The economic dimension of migration cannot be overlooked. In many parts of the world, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, Central America, and South Asia, economic hardship and lack of opportunity continue to drive large-scale migration. Migrants often seek better job prospects, education, and healthcare, all of which are fundamental to improving their quality of life.

However, the migration of low-skilled labour has been met with mixed reactions in wealthier countries. On one hand, migrant labor is crucial for industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and construction. On the other hand, there is growing resentment toward migrants, fueled by fears of job competition, cultural differences, and economic strain. This tension has given rise to populist and nationalist movements, particularly in Europe and the USA, which often frame migration as a threat to national security and economic stability. In reality, however, migrants contribute significantly to the economies of host countries, filling labour shortages and contributing to innovation and growth.

In recent years, a new dimension of migration has emerged: environmental displacement. Climate change is increasingly being recognized as a driving force behind migration, with millions of people forced to flee areas affected by rising sea levels, droughts, and extreme weather events. The Pacific Islands, for example, face the existential threat of rising ocean levels, displacing entire communities. Similarly, parts of South Asia, including Bangladesh and India, are experiencing severe flooding and crop failures, compelling many to migrate in search of safety and sustenance. Despite these challenges, the international community has largely failed to address the links between migration and climate change. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other international bodies have yet to adopt comprehensive policies to support climate-induced migrants, leaving millions vulnerable to the ravages of environmental destruction. Governments must recognize the intersection between climate change and migration and prioritize both climate resilience and migration governance as key elements of global policy.

The migrant experience is often marked by hardship, as individuals face discrimination, exploitation, and abuse. Migrants are frequently denied basic rights and access to healthcare, education, and legal protections. This is particularly true for those migrating illegally or through irregular channels, who often find themselves at the mercy of human traffickers and smugglers. Even those who migrate through legal channels can face bureaucratic hurdles and xenophobic attitudes in their host countries.

For example, many migrants in Europe face hostility from local populations who view them as competitors for limited resources. This hostility is fueled by misinformation, stereotypes, and fear, often exacerbated by political leaders who use migrants as scapegoats for broader societal issues. It is critical that the international community work to dismantle these prejudices and promote the social integration of migrants. Governments must create pathways for legal migration, ensure fair treatment for all migrants, and foster a culture of inclusion.

The lack of global governance frameworks to manage migration further exacerbates the crisis. While the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, adopted by the United Nations in 2018, was a step in the right direction, its implementation has been uneven at best. Some countries, like Canada and Germany, have embraced its principles, creating more inclusive policies for migrants. However, others have withdrawn their support, opting instead for stricter border controls and more punitive measures.

The absence of a cohesive international policy means that migrants are often left to navigate a patchwork of conflicting regulations, making it harder for them to find safety and stability. This lack of coordination has led to unnecessary suffering, particularly for refugees who are caught in legal limbo, unable to access the protections they need.

It is also essential to recognize that migration is not just a crisis, but also an opportunity. Migrants bring with them valuable skills, cultural diversity, and new perspectives that can enrich the societies they join. In many cases, migrants fill critical gaps in labour markets, contributing to sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and technology. For instance, during the covid-19 pandemic, migrant healthcare workers were instrumental in saving lives and providing care, often at great personal risk. Similarly, migrant entrepreneurs play a vital role in driving innovation and economic growth, particularly in sectors such as technology and small businesses. Rather than viewing migrants as a burden, governments should recognize the benefits they bring to their economies and work to harness their potential through inclusive policies and integration programmes.

The international community must also address the root causes of migration. While temporary solutions, such as resettlement and asylum, are necessary, they do not address the underlying factors that force people to migrate in the first place. The global community must focus on conflict prevention, sustainable development, and climate action to reduce the need for migration. Investments in peacebuilding and diplomacy can help mitigate the impact of conflict, while efforts to combat poverty and inequality can reduce economic migration. At the same time, addressing the environmental factors that drive displacement requires a global commitment to combating climate change and building resilience in vulnerable regions. Without addressing these root causes, migration will continue to be a source of tension and instability.

International Migrants Day serves as a reminder that migration is a global issue that requires coordinated international action. Governments, international organizations, and civil society must work together to ensure that migrants are treated with dignity and respect, and that their rights are protected.

