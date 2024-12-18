Govt says no talks under ‘civil disobedience threat’ as PTI refuses to ‘bow down’

Kh Asif terms PTI’s committee ‘meaningless,’ saying nothing matters when seriousness is lacked

Sanaullah invites PTI to ofcially approach govt for negotiations

Ali Muhammad says ready for dialogue but ‘won’t beg’; Marwat wants talks ToRs to be chalked out

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N coalition government at Centre on Tuesday ruled out any talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the “threats of civil disobedience” while the main opposition party refused to “beg for negotiations”.

“For the first time, a pleasant breeze came from the opposition […] but talks cannot be held at gunpoint,” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking on the NA floor on Tuesday, the defence minister lambasted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for prioritising marches on Islamabad instead of the Kurram clashes. “It is the provincial government’s duty to establish law and peace in their respective provinces.”

Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan — in a post on X — had threatened to launch a “civil disobedience” movement if his demands — judicial inquiry into the May 9, 2023, riots and November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters and release of its “political prisoners” — are not met.

The incarcerated former PM also constituted a five-member negotiation committee comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser.

Earlier this week, the reports of the former ruling party and the government’s agreement to use the parliamentary forum for negotiation emerged following a meeting between PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

However, Qaiser dismissed these reports saying that he visited Sadiq’s residence for condolences. “No discussion regarding negotiations took place with the [NA] speaker,” he added. Similarly, the government has also said that no talks with the PTI have been initiated.

“Political responsibilities come after constitutional ones,” Kh Asif said, adding that the members of national or provincial assemblies have taken an oath of allegiance to the Constitution.

Asif noted that no formal talks have been held with the Imran Khan’s party yet, emphasising that if they all belong to this House, then matters must be resolved in this building. He also termed the PTI’s formation of a negotiation committee “meaningless”, saying that nothing matters when seriousness is lacking.

Referring to the recently-held Islamabad protest, he slammed the PTI’s “double standards” for not condemning the martyrdom of Rangers and police personnel. “Who martyred the security officials […] there should be no selection in condemnation.”

Recalling his days during imprisonment, Asif said that the authorities “took away” his blanket from him in the prison at 6°C. He said he spent twelve nights at the prayer rug, but “did not beg”. “Politicians should be tolerant,” he said, adding that complaining destroys self-respect.

The minister reiterated that the repeated attacks on Islamabad and calls for civil disobedience will not pave the way for negotiations. “The nation is suffering losses in our political war,” he said, stressing the need for “a change that would create a good environment”.

PM’s aide on political affairs Rana Sanaullah — while speaking in the NA — noted that Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif had visited the opposition benches in the assembly and expressed his willingness to hold talks with them. However, he regretted the response and tone used by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan.

He pointed out that the special permission, granted to PTI leaders to meet the incarcerated party founder, was aimed at initiating negotiations. “But the serious efforts went in vain,” he regretted.

He further said that his party was in favour of negotiations when the then-prime minister Imran Khan “victimised” the then opposition parties.

Sanaullah emphasised that this parliamentary democratic system cannot work until the opposition leader and leader of the house don’t sit and have a dialogue.

The adviser noted that a statement was put forward which indicated that a committee has been formed for talks, and whoever wants to hold talks can proceed. “If PTI is serious, then it should approach the government that the committee has been constituted and we want to hold talks,” he added.

He stressed that the office of the House’s speaker was a “neutral venue”. “It is as much ours as it is yours, and current speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has always maintained his neutrality,” he added.

PTI’s mixed response

Meanwhile, the PTI lawmakers in the lower house expressed willingness to hold talks with the government but maintained they would “not beg” with firebrand politician Sher Afzal Marwat saying that terms of references (ToRs) should be chalked out for the negotiations.

Speaking on the NA floor, Marwat said that no negotiations would be successful unless “political forces discuss ToRs”, adding that later they should discuss the terms and references with the establishment. “Is it not possible to form a committee to resolve the issues and chalk out ToRs,” he asked.

PTI lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan, for his part, lambasted the incumbent government for “firing bullets” at the protesters in Islamabad, saying that politicians do not fire bullets, but talk.

“During our tenure, the PPP and the JUI-F held long marches but not a single bullet was fired,” he said, adding that their hands were not “tainted with blood”.

“When we did not give rights to West Pakistan, they created Bangladesh,” he said, asking what would have happened if they had been allowed to form the government. He noted that his party would not beg for talks. “If you think you can run the country by excluding Imran Khan, try it,” he added.