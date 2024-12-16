Nation pays tribute to APS martyrs, renews calls to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The 10th anniversary of the tragic terror attack on Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar was observed on Monday, with the nation paying tribute to the martyrs and renewing calls to continue the fight against terrorism until it is fully eradicated.

Special prayers and Quran Khwani were held across the country to remember the 147 innocent students and teachers who were martyred when six terrorists stormed the school on December 16, 2014.

As the country remembered the victims of this gruesome act of terrorism, leaders from across the political spectrum and the military pledged to continue the fight against extremism and terrorism, ensuring that the sacrifices of the APS martyrs would not be in vain.

In Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department organized commemorative events, with speeches from local leaders paying tribute to the victims. Special prayers were also held in educational institutions, government offices, and mosques, as the nation paused to reflect on the losses sustained that day.

On December 16, 2014, six heavily armed terrorists stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar, targeting children and teachers in one of the most brutal attacks in the history of Pakistan. The militants held the school under siege for hours, systematically killing students, teachers, and staff members, before being confronted and neutralized by the security forces. In total, 147 people were martyred in the attack, including 132 children, some as young as 10 years old. The attack shocked the nation and ignited a national outcry, pushing the government to take decisive steps against terrorism.

In the aftermath of the APS attack, the government of Pakistan launched the National Action Plan (NAP) in January 2015. The plan included a series of measures aimed at tackling terrorism and extremism in the country, ranging from military action against terrorist groups to legal reforms such as the trial of terrorists in military courts.

The NAP also emphasized the protection of educational institutions and the rehabilitation of those affected by terrorism, including the provision of medical treatment for the injured and education for the children of martyred schoolchildren.

On this somber occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the tributes to the martyrs, emphasizing the nation’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism. In his message, President Zardari noted that the APS attack was a cruel reminder of the inhumanity of terrorists, who specifically targeted children—the future of the nation.

“The attack on innocent children was a barbaric act aimed at destabilizing the nation and sowing fear in the hearts of the people,” he remarked. President Zardari called for unity in the fight against terrorism, stressing that the sacrifices made by the victims and their families would not be forgotten. “The APS tragedy revealed the true face of terrorism and extremism, and it united the nation against these forces of chaos and destruction,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also marked the anniversary by recalling the deep sorrow felt by the nation on that fateful day. He emphasized that the tragedy had not only taken innocent lives but had robbed the future of Pakistan, as children with bright futures were senselessly murdered. “The pain of that day is still fresh in our hearts. We will never forget those lives lost, nor the dreams that were shattered,” the Prime Minister stated.

PM Shehbaz reiterated the importance of continuing the fight against terrorism, stressing that the nation was united and would not allow such an atrocity to be repeated. “We must ensure that the sacrifices of these martyrs are not in vain. This is our solemn promise,” he added.

Meanwhile, more political leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the NAP and improving the country’s counterterrorism efforts.

In his statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the martyrs of APS, calling the incident one of the darkest chapters in the history of Pakistan. Bilawal emphasized that the nation had been shaken to its core by the brutality of the attack, but he also praised the resilience of the Pakistani people, especially the families of the victims. “The APS carnage united the nation in our fight against terrorism,” Bilawal said.

He also called for further steps to address the root causes of radicalization, stressing the importance of education, economic opportunities, and social harmony. “We must ensure that such tragedies never happen again, and that every child in Pakistan can live and dream without fear,” Bilawal concluded.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also weighed in on the anniversary, remembering the pain and sorrow that the nation had felt in the wake of the attack. He said that the APS tragedy was a turning point for Pakistan, uniting the political leadership and institutions against a common enemy—terrorism. Gandapur emphasized the importance of collective action in securing peace and ensuring that the sacrifices made by the APS martyrs were not forgotten. “The grief of the APS martyrs is still alive in our hearts, and we will continue to fight against the forces that seek to destabilize Pakistan,” he stated.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, echoing similar sentiments, said that the pain of the APS tragedy was still deeply felt, despite the passage of a decade. “The APS attack was not just an attack on a school; it was an attack on humanity, on education, and on the future of our children,” Maryam Nawaz said.

She promised to continue working toward a Pakistan free from the scourge of terrorism. “The dream of 147 APS martyrs was a better, peaceful Pakistan. It is our duty to make that dream a reality,” she added.

In his message, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed the nation’s continued determination to fight terrorism. He described the APS martyrs as heroes, and stated that their memory would continue to inspire the nation to stand firm against extremism.

“The APS martyrs are alive in our hearts, and we will not rest until terrorism is eradicated from this land,” Naqvi vowed.

Sarfraz Bugti, Chief Minister of Balochistan, also paid tribute to the victims, remembering the profound loss the country suffered that day.

“December 16 will always remain a deep wound in our memories,” Bugti said, calling on the nation to unite against terrorism. “We must stand together to protect the future of our children, and to ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten,” he concluded.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while launching a nationwide polio vaccination drive in Karachi, also marked the anniversary by paying tribute to the APS victims. He condemned terrorism and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. Shah highlighted that the polio vaccination drive was an effort to protect future generations, linking the fight against extremism with efforts to secure a better future for Pakistan’s children.

As the nation paid tribute to the APS martyrs, the resolve to continue the fight against terrorism remained stronger than ever. The tragedy of December 16, 2014, has not only left a lasting impact on the country but has also served as a reminder of the need for unity, resilience, and determination in the face of extremism.