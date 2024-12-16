Shehryar Afridi pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls tragedy a dark chapter in history

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar and their families on the 10th anniversary of the tragic attack.

Describing the incident as one of the darkest chapters in the nation’s history, Afridi said the APS tragedy remains an unforgettable event that brought tears to every eye. “This heartbreaking incident laid the foundation for long-lasting peace in the country and united the entire nation, government, and institutions against a common enemy,” he stated.

He emphasized that the grief of the APS martyrs remains alive in the hearts of the nation, and it will continue to do so. “This day serves as a painful reminder of when the enemies of humanity brutally killed innocent schoolchildren,” he added.

Afridi acknowledged that December 16 is an extremely painful day for the affected parents, marking the separation from their beloved children. “However, their sacrifices have created a legacy of unparalleled courage that will never be forgotten,” he said.

He also expressed admiration for the resilience and determination of the families of the APS martyrs, who have borne this immense loss with exceptional patience and steadfastness. Afridi saluted the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire nation for honoring the sacrifices made by these families.