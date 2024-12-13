Beyoncé takes tough decision amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy

Beyoncé has sparked a heated debate on social media after Forbes magazine dropped her husband’s surname.

The 43-year-old singer was named one of the most powerful women of 2024 by Forbes magazine. However, the detail which grabbed the attention of fans was the singer listed as ‘Beyoncé Knowles’ instead of her official name, ‘Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.’

Reportedly, the Halo singer has referred to herself as “Mrs Carter” for over a decade and has toured under Jay-Z’s name several times, even her most recent music album, Cowboy Carter also references her married name.

Beyoncé’s bold move sparked reactions as numerous fans took to their X accounts to express their utter shock and disappointment.

One fan wrote, “The soft launch name change is a clever way to tease something new!”

“What’s coming next? I’m intrigued! Everyone says heeeyyyy, Ms. Knowles!” another fan penned.

The globally known singer’s decision came after an unnamed woman accused Jay-Z and his close pal, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of the rape allegations.

On December 8, a woman filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z, claiming he sexually harassed her during an afterparty for the MTV Music Video Awards back in 2000.

The rap star later denied all allegations, filing a countersuit against the woman and requesting the authorities to reveal the accuser’s identity.