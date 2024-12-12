Kate Middleton Praised as ideal Queen After Missing Person Of the Year Award

Kate Middleton, who failed to win big title, has been branded the ideal future Queen by a royal expert.

Princess Catherine has been shortlisted for “Time Person of the Year 2024” title alongside nine other high-profile personalities.

Donald Trump, who last month was re-elected president of the United States, has won the title.

The award, according to the outlet, would be awarded to the person who has had the biggest impact – good or bad – on the world over the previous year.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams – prior to the winning announcement – claimed that he believed Kate would have been deserving of the Time accolade due to her “charm, poise and a wonderful flair for fashion, the ideal consort for our future king.”

Princess Kate, who recently stepped out in London for her fourth ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service, had “stirred a conversation about privacy and health for public figures”.

Despite stepping away from the royal spotlight for a majority of the year following her cancer diagnosis back in March, Kate has recently made a return to public duty – after making her first appearance of 2024 at this year’s Trooping the Colour in June.