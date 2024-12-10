Prince Harry’s Jokes About Meghan Markle Divorce Rumours Hiding a Darker Truth?

Prince Harry recently addressed the bizarre divorce rumours with Meghan Markle, however, an expert claims the Duke using jokes to refute such claims is a sign of hidden trauma.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond said that Harry is still dealing with the emotional scars of his childhood.

She told the publication that the Duke of Sussex’s past experiences, including the loss of his mother Princess Diana, have left him “damaged” and struggling with trust issues.

Addressing the divorce speculations, Harry said at a New York book event, “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

Sharing her take on the matter, the expert said, “Harry is stubborn,” adding, “And he is also understandably damaged by what happened to his mother. Who can blame him for being so protective about his wife and children?”

“Especially when he is also an ex-serviceman who served in Afghanistan. Yes, there are glaring inconsistencies in his behaviour living in a gun toting culture; going with Meghan to Nigeria and Colombia.

“But he has picked a fight with the Home Office….and he has the balls to see it through. He will have to live with the consequences. But the case is jeopardising his relationship with his father.”