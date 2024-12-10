Court declares Moonis Elahi proclaimed offender in Chakriyan double murder case

LAHORE: Former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has been declared a proclaimed offender in a double murder case by Additional Sessions Judge Mian Javed Akram in Gujrat.

Elahi, along with other accused individuals, is alleged to be involved in the killing of two people on June 28, 2023, in Chakriyan, where the victims were shot dead.

Moonis Elahi was named as an accused following statements from other suspects in the First Information Report (FIR). He has been charged under Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to instigation or abetment.

One of the co-accused, Muhammad Akhtar, died during the trial while in jail. The case was registered on June 29, 2023, at the Mangowal Police Station.

The court’s decision to declare Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender was documented in a 19-page verdict.