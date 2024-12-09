Court again defers indictment of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana 2.0 case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has once again postponed the indictment in the Toshakhana 2.0 case involving former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The hearing, held in Adiala Jail on Monday, was presided over by Special Judge Central Shah Rukh, but no charges were formally filed.

The court has deferred the indictment until December 12, while Bushra Bibi’s arrest warrant was cancelled following her appearance in court. The court also provided the FIA with copies of the investigation report at the request of the defendants.

In a separate development, the defendants in the £190 million reference case submitted their responses to the Section 342 questionnaire. Following the submissions, the hearing for the reference was adjourned until December 12.

The hearing was conducted at Adiala Jail by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, who is overseeing both cases.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi received the Bulgari jewelry set during a visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 10, 2021. The jewelry set included a ring, a bracelet, a necklace, and a pair of earrings.

During the investigation for the reference, it was found that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi illegally retained the Bulgari jewelry set.

On May 18, 2021, the Deputy Military Secretary informed the Section Officer of Toshakhana to assess and declare the value of the jewelry set, but it was not deposited.

According to the reference, Bulgari had sold the necklace to the Saudi Arabian franchise Solugent Trading on May 25, 2018, for 300,000 euros and the earrings for 80,000 euros.

However, the prices of the bracelet and ring were not available. On May 28, 2021, the total value of the Bulgari jewelry set was approximately Rs75,661,600 .

The necklace was valued at 56,496,000 Rupees, and the earrings at Rs15,065,600.

According to Toshakhana rules, the jewelry set’s value, after paying 50 percent, should be Rs35,765,800.

However, the NAB reference added that by undervaluing the jewelry set, a loss of Rs32,851,300 was incurred to the national treasury.

The PTI founder, along with Bushra Bibi, has violated Section 9 and Subsections 3, 4, 6, and 12 of the NAB Ordinance 1999.