Punjab govt inks five MoUs with Chinese companies

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif spent a busy first day in Beijing and undertook five visits and signed many Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) in a single day.

CM’s efforts for the promotion of agriculture and farmers in the province bore fruit, as she witnessed signing of an MOU between a Chinese company Artificial Intelligence (AI) Force Tech and Punjab Agriculture Department to set up robotic agricultural equipment manufacturing plant in Punjab.

Chief Minister dilated upon agriculture sector reforms in Punjab during her meeting with AI Force Tech founder Dr. Han and its CEO. She inspected the latest agricultural tools equipped with robotic technology. She keenly observed the robotic machinery, and assured the company of her Government’s full cooperation in manufacturing the modern robotic agricultural machinery in Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her determination to introduce robotic machinery and tools in the agriculture sector of Punjab. She said, ”It is our determination to make farmers prosperous by adopting modern agricultural technology.” She added, “AI Force Tech has agreed to set up a robotic agricultural equipment manufacturing plant in the province.” She highlighted on her invitation, a delegation of AI Force Tech will visit Punjab soon for the purpose.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Blue Tech Clean Air Alliance to call on Chairman of Zhongge Yunkun Blue Tech Clean Air Alliance Mr. Zi Hongsheng to discuss latest methods of combating air pollution due to climate change. She briefed him about her government’s efforts and initiatives to eliminate climate and air pollution in the province, which were duly appreciated by the Chinese side. Environment Department, Government of Punjab signed an MoU with Blue Tech Clean Air Alliance to collaborate for the improvement of environment in Punjab.

“I want to make healthcare system of Punjab efficient and patient-friendly by employing modern technology,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her visit to Hygea Medical Technology Co. to call on its President Dr. Liu Fuliang, who briefed her about the latest medical trends and technologies, Beijing Medical Insurance Budget Management, Medical Insurance Global Index Control System, Employees Medical Insurance and Resident Medical Insurance System.

She witnessed signing of an MoU with Hygea Medical Technology, and reviewed various methods used in China for the treatment of cancer. She apprised them about Punjab’s project of Pakistan’s first public-sector Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital, and said that the government is committed to provide modern equipment and treatment facilities in Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital with the help of Chinese experts. She vowed to transform health system of Punjab into a technology-driven system.

The officials of Hygea Medical Technology assured Chief Minister of their maximum professional support for the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. She reiterated her commitment to strengthen partnership between Punjab and Chinese institutions, and said,”We will provide full cooperation in providing a conducive environment for the investment and operations in Punjab.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited Beijing Shijitan Hospital, and was given a detailed briefing by the Secretary Communist Party of China Mr. Zhuo Diaozhen on modern treatment methods, research and patient care system. She visited different departments of Shijitan Hospital, and was briefed about China’s latest technology-based healthcare system.

She expressed deep interest in the Chinese health system, and interacted with the doctors and staff of the hospital. She said, “Punjab will welcome cooperation and partnership with Shijitan Hospital”. She also reviewed a proposal to establish a telemedicine link between Punjab hospitals and Shijitan Hospital.

The Chief Minister also visited Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport to call on its Deputy Director General Shang Wangyu to discuss the establishment of an effective eco-friendly electric vehicle infrastructure for sustainable transportation system in major cities of Punjab.

She also visited the state-of-the-art central control room of the Beijing transport system, and appreciated its green and smart transport system with innovative use of technology. She showed keen interest in replicating the said model in Punjab, and said, “We will expand the metro train network in Lahore and other cities. Observing Beijing transport system will help in shaping Punjab’s transport policy in future.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “An integrated transport system is essential to reduce traffic.” She added, “The Orange Line Metro Train and Bus in Lahore is a living proof of Pak-China friendship.” She underscored the Chinese cooperation for the metro train and bus systems in Lahore, Multan, Islamabad and Rawalpindi is unforgettable.