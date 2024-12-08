Heavy rain and strong winds forecast across country

ISLAMABAD: Meteorologists have predicted a cold wave sweeping across most parts of Pakistan, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to affect Islamabad and surrounding areas, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore, and Faisalabad. These areas are likely to experience significant rainfall accompanied by thunder.

In the hill stations of Murree, Galiyat, and nearby regions, light to moderate rain and snowfall are anticipated. The mountainous regions of Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Malakand will see rain, with snowfall on the higher peaks.

The Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather for most districts in Sindh, while Balochistan is also expected to remain cold. Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will likely experience both rain and snowfall.

The lowest temperatures recorded yesterday were -10°C in Leh and -9°C in Skardu. In Lahore, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 7°C, with a maximum of 17°C. Winds in Lahore are blowing at 14 kilometers per hour, and humidity is predicted to rise to 65%.

Meanwhile, Lahore has topped the list for air pollution levels in Pakistan, with the smog average reaching up to 260, causing concern among residents.