JCSC, Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Akram on 53rd Shahadat anniversary

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs (JCSC), and Armed Forces of Pakistan pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 53rd Shahadat anniversary.

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed was commanding a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment at Hilli (East Pakistan) on 19 May 1971, where he defended the area of responsibility daringly and did not allow enemy to make an advance. Later on, 03 December 1971, he was ordered to attack the enemy positions and where he destroyed enemy’s three tanks while making an advance. During fight with enemy, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed got seriously injured and embraced Shahadat on 05 December 1971.

Major Muhammad Akram’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.

Those spreading fake news for 'vested interest' need to be brought to justice: Military leadership
Pakistan reaffirms desire for cooperative relations with all neighbours
Staff Report
Staff Report

